Monster-sized delivery for a monster-sized appetite

• McDonald’s UK & I has teamed up with one of football’s most iconic larger-than-life figures - Adebayo Akinfenwa - in a partnership that’s as powerful as it is playful.

McDONALD’S UK&I CELEBRATES THE BIG ARCH® WITH MONSTER TRUCK DELIVERY WITH FOOTBALL POWERHOUSE ADEBAYO AKINFENWA

The Big Arch® has captured the nation’s BIG McDonald’s hunger and quietened the rumbling bellies. But McDonald’s still needs to ensure it can get the Big Arch® to every corner of the UK, via a vehicle fit for such a big icon…

That’s why McDonald’s UK & I rolled up to football legend and fan-favourite Adebayo Akinfenwa with a delivery like no other – straight off the back of a giant monster truck. Because when it comes to appetite, The Big Arch® and ‘The Beast’ speak the same language. Known for his monster presence both on and off the pitch, Akinfenwa was the perfect match to showcase The Big Arch® – a burger built for those who go big or go home.

The Big Arch® is built to satisfy serious McDonald’s hunger. It’s stacked with two juicy 100% British and Irish beef patties, white cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, crunchy pickles, crispy and fresh onions, and topped with a generous helping of the all-new signature Big Arch® sauce – a rich, creamy blend that’s full of unmistakable McDonald’s flavour.

Adebayo Akinfenwa brings unmatched strength on the pitch and a larger-than-life personality off it – and now, with a little help from McDonald’s, he’s brought that same energy to his neighbourhood in a seriously big way.

Adebayo Akinfenwa said:“Let’s be real – I don’t do anything small. So, when this monster truck rolled up with the Big Arch® delivered, I knew it was going to be something special. And trust me, the burger did not disappoint. It’s stacked, it’s saucy, and it’s built for hunger – just how I like it. That Big Arch® sauce is serious business. Big appetite, big flavour, big delivery – that’s what I’m talking about!”

The Big Arch® monster truck doesn’t stop there. McDonald’s is bringing it to the masses with a public stop outside The Trafford Centre in Manchester on Thursday, 17th July. Fans can get up close to the monster machine — and even better, have a chance to grab exclusive freebies!

To claim, all you need is the MyMcDonald's Rewards App downloaded. McDonald's will be transferring MyRewards points to selected lucky app users on-site, so they can be used the same day in-restaurant.

A Spokesperson from McDonald’s said: “We wanted to launch The Big Arch® in a way that’s as bold as the burger itself – and what better way than delivering it to football powerhouse Adebayo Akinfenwa in a truly unforgettable style? The Big Arch® is built for big appetites, and it’s already proving a hit with fans. We’re excited to bring the experience to even more people with our monster truck stop at The Trafford Centre on Thursday, 17th July. Make sure you’ve got the app – big flavour could be just a tap away.”

More on the Menu This June

The Big Arch® headlines an epic line-up which also includes:

Cheesy McCrispy®

The Katsu Chicken One

Halloumi Fries

Toffee Crisp® McFlurry®

Toffee Apple Pie

Frank's RedHot® Mayo Dip

Whether you’re a champ on the pitch or just tackling a hunger that won't quit, McDonald’s has something BIG for everyone this summer.