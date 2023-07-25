Telling news your way
Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
2 minutes ago

Morrisons has launched its new “Cheeky Chicken Combo deal” so that shoppers can get that much-loved peri-peri flavour at a fraction of the price. The combo deal can feed a family of four for just £8 - costing just £2 a person.

There are three different spice levels to get your tastebuds revving - mild, spicy and red hot. Families will be able to pick one main such as a peri-peri spatchcock chicken or breaded chicken fillets and two extras including fries or mash potato.

With the average peri-peri high street takeaway starting from £10.20 per person, shoppers can save a whopping £8.20 per person and almost £33 for a family of four.

Morrisons Cheeky Chicken Combo deal

Related topics:MorrisonsRetailersFood