The bargain offer will last for one day only in Morrisons cafes across the UK

Morrisons is offering 75% off all hot food, drinks and cakes in its cafes across the UK for one day only.

The special discount is being made available to NHS staff in honour of the health service’s 75th anniversary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday (5 July), all hot menu items, regular hot drinks and cakes in Morrisons cafes will be available at the discounted rate so customers will have to move fast to snap up the offer.

The supermarket said NHS staff can enjoy an 11-piece breakfast for just £1.50, down from £5.99, which includes two sausages, two rashers of bacon, one fried egg, a flat mushroom, a grilled tomato half, two hash browns, Heinz baked beans and a piece of toast.

The bargain offer will last for one day only in Morrisons cafes across the UK. (Picture: Morrisons.)

Customers can also enjoy menu favourites including fish and chips for £1.75, or a roast dinner for just £1.87.

To claim the offer, NHS staff simply need to present a valid ID card at the till and the discount will be automatically applied.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steve Bater, spokesman at NHS Money Saving blog NHS Discount Offers, said: “This is a really kind gesture from Morrisons to commemorate 75 years of the NHS as they continue to support NHS Charities with their NHS Big Tea fundraising efforts.

“It's also a wonderful opportunity to take part in raising money which will make a significant impact in nurturing the health and well being of NHS staff.

"The NHS Big Tea campaign is a great way for the UK public to come together to show love and support for our NHS. By organising your very own fundraising tea party you can turn tea and cake into a meaningful contribution to NHS charities. What better way to express gratitude to those who have consistently cared for us.

"The fact that Morrisons cafés are also offering an incredible 75% discount on all hot menu items, regular hot drinks and cakes to NHS staff as well as raising money for NHS Charities is a lovely gesture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The cost of living crisis continues and every little helps as we look to save money wherever we can. It's really appreciated that Morrisons are helping NHS staff save as well as raising money for good causes."

To support the NHS Big Tea annual fundraising event, Morrisons is bringing back its Every Pack Gives Back initiative in cafes for the whole of July.

The event will allow customers to donate when they purchase a slice of Victoria Sponge or Chocolate Fudge Cake and a hot drink for £2.99, with Morrisons donating 5p of the sale to support NHS Charities Together.

Chris Strong, Morrisons Café Buying Manager, said: “We’re excited to support NHS Charities Together again this year and raise money for the important work that they continue to do daily and have done for the last 75 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We want to show our appreciation of NHS staff with a 75% discount and hope all staff that visit our cafés enjoy a great meal or afternoon treat and cuppa with us”.

Ellie Orton OBE, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together, added: “The NHS is faced with tremendous challenges right now and NHS charities help to tackle these by providing vital extra support to NHS staff, patients and local communities.

"By supporting the NHS Big Tea, Morrisons is making an incredible contribution to this work, and helping the health service go further for everyone.