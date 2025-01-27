Most Popular Cocktail of 2024: Expert tips on how to make perfect Espresso Martini
Lucia, which conducted the research, compiled a list of the most frequently featured cocktails from popular rankings before analysing Google search data to determine the most popular cocktail based on internet searches.
Espresso Martini and Negroni jointly topped the UK list as the most popular cocktail, each receiving an average of 74,000 monthly searches in 2024. Margarita ranked second with 60,500 searches, while Pina Colada placed third with 49,500.
- Espresso Martini 74,000
- Negroni 74,000
- Margarita 60,500
- Pina Colada 49,500
- Mojito 49,500
- Old Fashioned 40,500
- Bloody Mary 33,100
- Martini 33,100
- Sex on The Beach 27,100
- Daiquiri 22,200
Sex on The Beach and Daiquiri rounded out the top 10 with 27,100, and 22,200 average monthly searches, respectively.
Focusing on England’s searches, the only difference was that Pina Colada and Margarita tied for second place.
- Espresso Martini 60,500
- Negroni 60,500
- Pina Colada 49,500
- Margarita 49,500
- Mojito 40,500
- Old Fashioned 33,100
- Bloody Mary 27,100
- Martini 27,100
- Sex on The Beach 22,200
- Daiquiri 18,100
Elsewhere in the UK, Espresso Martini and Negroni topped the list in both Wales and Scotland. In Northern Ireland, Espresso Martini ranked first, while Margarita and Negroni tied for second place.
On a global scale, Lucia’s research found that Negroni ranked third with 1 million searches, while Espresso Martini came fourth with 823,000 average monthly searches.
Margarita topped the worldwide list as the most popular cocktail, with 1.5 million searches, followed by Mojito in second place with 1.2 million.
Oliver Lees, a cocktail expert from Lucia - who has been working in the bar industry for nearly 10 years has shared their tips on how to make the perfect cocktail.
“When it comes to crafting the perfect cocktail, it’s all about the details. First, think about your equipment—are you shaking or stirring? For shaken drinks like a Margarita, a tin-on-tin shaker is a must; it’s better than glass because it chills your drink faster.
“Next, ingredients matter. Always go for quality and be precise with your measurements. The right citrus can make all the difference—lime for a Mojito, lemon for a French 75—and don’t overdo the sugar.
“The method you use is just as important. A great cocktail is all about mixing, chilling, and just the right amount of dilution. Adding water may sound counterintuitive, but it actually brings out the flavours in the alcohol. Straining, which involves pouring the liquid through a sieve or fine mesh to remove ice or unwanted bits, is key to a smooth drink. If your cocktail already has ice, a single strain is fine, but for a straight-up drink, double strain to remove any ice shards.
“Then there’s glassware—an often-overlooked step. Chilling your glass before pouring keeps your drink colder for longer. And believe it or not, different cocktails are designed for different glasses, just like wine or whiskey.
“Finally, garnish isn’t just for show—it enhances the aroma and ties the drink together. A lime for a Margarita, orange for a Cosmopolitan, olives for a Dirty Martini—it’s the final touch that makes all the difference.”