Most Popular Cocktail of 2024: Expert tips on how to make perfect Espresso Martini

A close up of two Espresso Martini drinks.

New research has revealed the UK’s most popular cocktail of 2024 based on online searches, with an expert sharing their top tips on how to craft the perfect one.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucia, which conducted the research, compiled a list of the most frequently featured cocktails from popular rankings before analysing Google search data to determine the most popular cocktail based on internet searches.

Espresso Martini and Negroni jointly topped the UK list as the most popular cocktail, each receiving an average of 74,000 monthly searches in 2024. Margarita ranked second with 60,500 searches, while Pina Colada placed third with 49,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Espresso Martini 74,000

Negroni 74,000

Margarita 60,500

Pina Colada 49,500

Mojito 49,500

Old Fashioned 40,500

Bloody Mary 33,100

Martini 33,100

Sex on The Beach 27,100

Daiquiri 22,200

Sex on The Beach and Daiquiri rounded out the top 10 with 27,100, and 22,200 average monthly searches, respectively.

Focusing on England’s searches, the only difference was that Pina Colada and Margarita tied for second place.

Espresso Martini 60,500

Negroni 60,500

Pina Colada 49,500

Margarita 49,500

Mojito 40,500

Old Fashioned 33,100

Bloody Mary 27,100

Martini 27,100

Sex on The Beach 22,200

Daiquiri 18,100

Elsewhere in the UK, Espresso Martini and Negroni topped the list in both Wales and Scotland. In Northern Ireland, Espresso Martini ranked first, while Margarita and Negroni tied for second place.

On a global scale, Lucia’s research found that Negroni ranked third with 1 million searches, while Espresso Martini came fourth with 823,000 average monthly searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margarita topped the worldwide list as the most popular cocktail, with 1.5 million searches, followed by Mojito in second place with 1.2 million.

Oliver Lees, a cocktail expert from Lucia - who has been working in the bar industry for nearly 10 years has shared their tips on how to make the perfect cocktail.

“When it comes to crafting the perfect cocktail, it’s all about the details. First, think about your equipment—are you shaking or stirring? For shaken drinks like a Margarita, a tin-on-tin shaker is a must; it’s better than glass because it chills your drink faster.

“Next, ingredients matter. Always go for quality and be precise with your measurements. The right citrus can make all the difference—lime for a Mojito, lemon for a French 75—and don’t overdo the sugar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The method you use is just as important. A great cocktail is all about mixing, chilling, and just the right amount of dilution. Adding water may sound counterintuitive, but it actually brings out the flavours in the alcohol. Straining, which involves pouring the liquid through a sieve or fine mesh to remove ice or unwanted bits, is key to a smooth drink. If your cocktail already has ice, a single strain is fine, but for a straight-up drink, double strain to remove any ice shards.

“Then there’s glassware—an often-overlooked step. Chilling your glass before pouring keeps your drink colder for longer. And believe it or not, different cocktails are designed for different glasses, just like wine or whiskey.

“Finally, garnish isn’t just for show—it enhances the aroma and ties the drink together. A lime for a Margarita, orange for a Cosmopolitan, olives for a Dirty Martini—it’s the final touch that makes all the difference.”