YouTube star MrBeast has brought his own brand of chocolate to some UK stores.

The range of Feastables bars are being rolled out in supermarkets as he becomes the latest online personality to attempt to break into the confectionary market. The release of MrBeast's snack brand comes following the success of KSI and Logan Paul's Prime drinks over the last 12 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is not the first product MrBeast has launched in the UK - having brought his MrBeast Burgers to cities including London, Leeds, Manchester and many more. But his Feastables chocolate bars will be more widely available.

Here's all you need to know:

Can you buy MrBeast Feastables bars in the UK?

The YouTube star has brought his range of snacks across the pond and has started to roll them out to stores in Britain. The Feastables bars can be bought in Asda and Spar but the YouTube star revealed they have already sold out in many places.

He tweeted: "Feastables launched in the UK 10 days ago but everyday before I can tweet about it the stores sell out. Trying to get more over!!! Y’all are crazy."

MrBeast. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MrBeast Burger)

Where can you buy MrBeast Feastables?

Asda and Spar have both signed deals with the YouTube star to stock his chocolate bars. The retailers began selling the snacks earlier in July.

Which Feastable bars are available in the UK?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spar and Asda will be selling four flavours/ varieties of the chocolate bars, including:

MrBeast bar original chocolate

MrBeast bar milk chocolate

MrBeast bar Deez Nuts (milk chocolate with peanut butter)

MrBeast bar Crunch (milk chocolate with puffed rice)

MrBeast chocolate in a Spar store

How much do they cost?

The bars come in 60g sizes at the moment and cost between £2.00 and £2.49. It has been reported that smaller 35g will be rolled out later in the year.

What has been said about the UK launch?

Henry Goodchild, SPAR UK Trading Controller, said: “We are very pleased to confirm our partnership with Icon Foods as the convenience distributor of MrBeast’s range of chocolates called Feastables. The entire SPAR organisation has worked together to bring this new opportunity to convenience shoppers and our SPAR stores are thrilled to have the opportunity to be the first in convenience to supply customers with the range of Feastables chocolate bars.

“We are always looking at interesting new brands to work with and opportunities for differentiation and this partnership is another example of how we are able to find a new and innovative way to stand out from the crowd.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jo Wrate, Head of Trading at AF Blakemore, added: “This is another great first for SPAR. We have a proven track record of being the best route to market for disruptor brands looking to bring new products to UK convenience shoppers. This partnership reaffirms our ability to launch and deliver innovative new brands and products to consumers.

“In today’s competitive convenience market, it’s more important than ever to differentiate ourselves from our competition. We will continue to look for new products to work with and encourage businesses to speak to us if they are looking for a first-class route to market. We look forward to working with the team at Icon Foods and MrBeast and we are elated to be delivering the launch of Feastables in SPAR stores.”

Derek Rodgers, Director and Co-founder of Icon Foods Ltd, said: “When looking to distribute MrBeast’s range of Feastables chocolate bars in the UK, SPAR was our first choice for convenience. We are really impressed with the symbol groups agility to deliver this launch and looking forward to seeing the results over the coming months.”