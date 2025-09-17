With only three months to go till Christmas, Marks and Spencer has become the first supermarket to announce the launch of their 2025 food to order service - and it’s coming very soon.

As always, the service will let people you book and pay for your Christmas dinner, and any other festive food they want, ahead of time and then collect them closer to the big day.

Customers who want to get prepared for December 25 nice and early will be able to put their festive food orders as early as next Tuesday (September 23).

The company announced the date on Instagram, and told customers they will be able to choose from 90 “magical masterpieces to make the ultimate Christmas feast.”

They wrote in a post uploaded yesterday: “As Mariah would say ‘It’s (almost) Tiiiiiiiiiiime! There’s only ONE week to go until you can put your M&S Christmas Food to Order in, taking the stress out of Christmas with your food, and collection slot sorted!

“Mark your calendars for the 23rd of September! With over 90 magical masterpieces to make the ultimate Christmas feast, don’t miss your chance to snap up a slot!”

The accompanying video also appeared to show that one of the desserts on offer will include several reindeer figures which appear to have been made of chocolate, but no detail was given as to what this actually is.

They are the first supermarket to reveal their food to order service will return this year, but with less than 100 days to go now until Christmas Day we know it won’t be long until the other supermarket giants make similar announcements. We’ll be sure to let you know when they do.

Fans have reacted with joy at the news from M&S. One person declared it to be the “adult version of marking the Argos catalogue back in the day.” “If you know, you know,” they added. Anothr person said: “Christmas food order and my birthday, what a great day.”

A third person penned: “I get way more excited than I should when I know the Christmas food brochure is being brought out!!” Many also commented to say they were “so excited”.