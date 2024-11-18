My Nawaab: Five star fusion brunch launches at Manchester culinary landmark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iconic Pakistani-Indian restaurant My Nawaab, based in Levenshulme, has launched its very first Sunday brunch that fuses the beloved full English breakfast with the rich, aromatic flavours of the traditional desi cuisine.

For just £18.95 guests can enjoy bottomless access to an extravagant 50+ item buffet, making it the largest desi buffet in England, with hot beverages and soft drinks included.

The lavish brunch offers a twist on the traditional full English with Turkey bacon, chicken or vegetarian sausages, eggs, hash browns, tomatoes, mushrooms and sweet, smoky, masala beans. Cold offerings include fresh fruit, Greek yoghurt, granola, yoghurt parfaits, cereals, charcuterie, cheese and pastries.

However, the star of the show is the Desi Nashta, or Indian breakfast. Guests can savour authentic regional specialities from Nihari stew, slow simmered for half a day, to the aromatic Desi Murgh chicken curry and hearty Khara Masala Keema, minced meat simmered in fragrant spices.

A highlight of the menu is the restaurant’s signature Nawaabi Omelette, a mouthwatering take on this egg dish made according to the chef’s secret recipe. There is also a selection of specialist breads including soft roti, flaky parathas and pillowy naans fresh from the tandoor oven.

To drink, guests can select fruit juices, mango, sweet or salty lassi, karak chai or coffee.

Speaking for My Nawaab, Usman Malik said: “We are all about the experience at My Nawaab. Our new brunch is a culinary journey covering culture, tradition and flavour, and every dish is prepared with expertise and care by our team of experienced chefs.

“Whether you’re already a fan of the classic full English breakfast or Pakistani-Indian dishes, there’s something for everyone on our new brunch buffet.”

To learn more about the brunch offer, or book a table please visit: www.mynawaab.com