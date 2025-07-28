Nail-biting Lionesses' victory sends pub sales soaring

Your World

Star Pubs, the pub division of HEINEKEN UK, has reported a nearly 40% uplift* in sales during England’s dramatic UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 victory over Spain, a match that gripped the nation and ended in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout.

As the Lionesses roared to victory in an unforgettable clash, Star Pubs saw a surge in customers flocking to their locals to cheer on the team. The spike in trade demonstrates the pivotal role pubs continue to play as places to come together during moments of national importance and celebration.

Lawson Mountstevens, Managing Director of Star Pubs, said: “The final was nail-biting right to the last shot and the atmosphere in our pubs across the country reflected every heart-stopping moment. We saw sales jump by nearly 40% during the match, a clear sign that when it comes to big national moments like this, the pub is still the natural place where people come together to support their home team.

“It’s more than just watching the game - it’s about sharing the highs, the nerves, the passion and the joy of victory. Our licensees went above and beyond to create welcoming spaces where communities could come together and be part of the national celebration.”

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “The pub is the home for live sports, so it’s no surprise that fans flocked to the pubs to cheer on our fantastic Lionesses.

“However, UK pub goers paid ten times more in beer duty than those watching in Spain, which is why Government must use the Budget to cut this tax.

“A reduction would help unlock the sector’s potential to drive even more growth for the economy, boost jobs, and will keep pints more affordable for all.”

This latest spike in trade mirrors trends seen during major men’s tournaments, further cementing the Lionesses’ role in uniting the country and bringing people together in the great British pub.

Star Pubs operates around 2,400 pubs nationwide and continues to invest in upgrading venues to ensure they remain thriving social hubs for their communities.

*Star Pubs internal data, 6/07/25 to 27.07.25

