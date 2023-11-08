Nestlé confirms Caramac bars will be discontinued in a 'difficult decision' | When will they be gone?
Nestlé said Caramac sales have been decreasing over the past few years
Fans of a particular Nestlé chocolate bar that has been on shelves for more than 60 years will be disappointed to find out it has been discontinued. The iconic Caramac bar won't be on the confectionary aisle for much longer as the company has revealed it will stop being produced.
Nestle announced on Wednesday (November 8) that Caramac sales have been decreasing over the past few years and so the "difficult decision was made". Caramac is an abbreviation of caramel and Mackintosh's - a reference to the company that originally made the chocolate bars.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Some with a sweet tooth for the treat have taken the news particularly badly - with one person on social media revealing they are stockpiling ahead of the chocolate leaving shelves
In a statement on X(fka Twitter), Nestlé said: "We are very sorry to disappoint fans of Caramac. There has been a steady decline in its sales over the past few years and we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it. We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but this change will enable us to focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight our consumers’ tastebuds.”
In response to the news, an X user added: “Caramac being discontinued Is this some sort of sick joke @NestleUKI?"
In reply, Nestlé said: “We're sorry to hear you're disappointed. Unfortunately, it wasn't as popular as others in the range, so it's been discontinued.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
One fan has decided now is the perfect time to take no chances to stockpile the chocolate ahead of it leaving retailers.
When will Caramac be gone from the shops?
The decision has now been made to stop making the chocolate so it will no longer come off Nestlé's production lines. It's hard to say for sure when the remaining stocks will be sold off, but it likely won't be long before it isn't in your local supermarket or corner shop anymore. Other chocolates that have been discontinued over the years include Milky Way Crispy Rolls, Maltesers White, McVities Trio, and a host of other snacks and drinks.