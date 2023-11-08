Nestlé said Caramac sales have been decreasing over the past few years

Nestlé's Caramac bars will be discontinued

Fans of a particular Nestlé chocolate bar that has been on shelves for more than 60 years will be disappointed to find out it has been discontinued. The iconic Caramac bar won't be on the confectionary aisle for much longer as the company has revealed it will stop being produced.

Nestle announced on Wednesday (November 8) that Caramac sales have been decreasing over the past few years and so the "difficult decision was made". Caramac is an abbreviation of caramel and Mackintosh's - a reference to the company that originally made the chocolate bars.

Some with a sweet tooth for the treat have taken the news particularly badly - with one person on social media revealing they are stockpiling ahead of the chocolate leaving shelves

In a statement on X(fka Twitter), Nestlé said: "We are very sorry to disappoint fans of Caramac. There has been a steady decline in its sales over the past few years and we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it. We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but this change will enable us to focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight our consumers’ tastebuds.”

In response to the news, an X user added: “Caramac being discontinued Is this some sort of sick joke @NestleUKI?"

In reply, Nestlé said: “We're sorry to hear you're disappointed. Unfortunately, it wasn't as popular as others in the range, so it's been discontinued.”

One fan has decided now is the perfect time to take no chances to stockpile the chocolate ahead of it leaving retailers.

When will Caramac be gone from the shops?