New head chef at Henley pub to elevate menus ahead of Regatta week

Ian Normington appointed as The Plough Shiplake's new Head Chef

A Grade II listed pub near Henley-on-Thames has appointed a seasoned new head chef to reimagine its menus and celebrate the best of locally sourced British ingredients, just in time for the Henley Royal Regatta.

The Plough Shiplake has welcomed Ian Normington into its kitchen, who will draw on his years of experience in some of the UK’s top kitchens – including The Ritz and Coworth Park – to focus on British seasonality and a lighter, more contemporary style, rooted in nostalgia and tradition.

Ian’s career in hospitality began with early roles at Lucknam Park and Marco Pierre White’s Pear Tree Inn, where he developed hands-on experience in professional kitchens – experiences that helped him develop the confidence and discipline to earn a place on the prestigious Specialised Chefs Scholarship. The opportunity launched Ian into the gold standard of British cuisine, with a three-year apprenticeship at Tylney Hall followed by time at The Ritz and The Devonshire Arms. Under Adam Smith at the Michelin-starred Woven at Coworth Park, he progressed to Premier Sous Chef.

Ian places particular emphasis on provenance and seasonality, favouring clean presentation and deeper flavours over overly ambitious plates. His focus is on giving familiar dishes more depth, using well-sourced ingredients and drawing on strong supplier relationships.

Speaking about his experience at The Plough Shiplake so far, Ian said: “There’s a real buzz in the kitchen – the team’s enthusiastic, there’s a great dynamic and everyone’s pulling in the same direction. I’ve been given the creative freedom to shape a menu that feels grounded but still ambitious. I love how collaborative it is here; everyone has a voice and when a dish makes it onto the menu, there’s a real sense of shared pride. With the Regatta around the corner, it’s a busy time and an opportunity for us to show people what we’ve been working on.”

The Henley Royal Regatta runs from 1st to 6th July, bringing six days of head-to-head rowing to the River Thames. Attracting top crews and thousands of spectators, the annual event combines high-level competition with a lively social scene. The Plough is just an eight-minute bus ride from the riverside and offers an off-site option for those looking to eat or drink away from the main event.

Jill Sikkens, owner of The Plough, continued: “It’s fantastic to have Ian on board – his creativity and passion really shine through in our new menus and I’m excited for us to welcome the pub’s next chapter. Regatta week is such a special time of year and we love the buzz it brings to Henley, we’re proud to offer a delicious respite from the crowds. Our prices will remain the same and we’re focused on delivering a genuine experience, full of personal touches and heartfelt hospitality that make The Plough truly memorable.”

Beyond the Regatta, Ian is driving several new initiatives at The Plough. He’s currently running two quality-focussed menus – the à la carte and a dedicated pizza offering. Plans are also underway for a midweek set menu and a kitchen garden, starting with high-impact herbs like lemon verbena. Building on the success of the pub’s popular ‘Flight Nights’ – which pair curated drinks with creatively themed menus – is also on the horizon.

To find out more about The Plough or to make a reservation, visit: https://www.theploughshiplake.co.uk/.