New Look, New Purpose: Paddy & Scott’s Retail Coffee Range Puts Values First

New Retail Range

With a fresh outlook and a 'people and planet first’ attitude after its management buyout in early 2024, independent coffee brand, Paddy & Scott’s is now ready to shake up the morning routine with the launch a brand new retail coffee range.

Brand new to the market are four exciting new retail coffee blends, designed to delight every kind of coffee lover while doing good with every sip. Paddy & Scott’s isn’t just making coffee, it’s making a positive impact every time you put the kettle on.

Mount Kenya is the go-to for those who love a light, bright coffee with notes of dark chocolate, honey, and a touch of blackcurrant jam. It’s not just a delicious brew; it’s a tribute to Paddy & Scott’s long-standing friendship with the Muchomba family in Meru, Kenya. Since 2017, they’ve worked side by side, supporting local schools and nurturing coffee that’s as good for the community as it is for your cup.

For those who prefer a medium roast, People Harvest offers a rich, satisfying cup while helping children in coffee-growing regions worldwide. Paddy & Scott’s has made it its mission to give back to the families who grow its beans, because great coffee starts with great people.

For those who like their coffee dark and bold, the Espirito Collective puts the planet first. Every cup supports climate-smart farming, reforestation projects, and communities working to protect their land.

Completing the quartet is Clear Mind, a decaf that’s anything but dull. Created with passion by farmers in Frontera, Chiapas, and naturally decaffeinated with mountain water from Pico de Orizaba, it’s a full-flavoured treat that can be enjoyed any time, while supporting mental health and research.

The new coffee range is available in both 250g whole-bean or ground coffee bags and gives consumers the opportunity to enjoy an excellent quality brew, whilst supporting communities, the planet, and their taste buds.

Paddy & Scott’s has an unwavering commitment to sustainability, quality, and innovation, it passionately champions community empowerment and environmental care. Its mission is simple: deliver exceptional taste while nurturing a sustainable, thriving planet.

For more about Paddy & Scott’s mission, visit: paddyandscotts.shop