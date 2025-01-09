New taco beef and footlong nachos join the menu at Subway

Footlong Nachos join the Subway menu

Subway is helping to beat the January blues with the launch of its new Mexicana menu, available from today in restaurants nationwide. The new Mexicana- inspired menu features a variety of limited-edition Taco Beef options – all packed with ground minced beef cooked in Mexican taco spices with onions, red peppers, sweetcorn, black beans and garlic.

The Mexicana Beef Crunch Sub is a new special available for a limited time only, featuring bold Mexican flavours and packed with the new Taco Beef, DORITOS Lightly Salted, American-style cheese, jalapeños, red onions, chipotle Southwest sauce and optional guacamole!

Following the highly anticipated launch of Footlong Sidekicks last summer, Subway has now added Footlong Nachos to their ‘footlong sides’ line-up, featuring Doritos Lightly Salted iconic tortilla chips. The Footlong Nachos are topped with American-style cheese, salsa, jalapeños and optional guacamole. Plus, it’s possible to add the new Taco Beef mix to create Taco Beef Footlong Nachos for extra Mexicana flavours.

But the footlong frenzy doesn’t end there, if you’re looking for a great-value snack size taste of the Mexicana menu, the Footlong Taco Beef Dipper ticks the boxes! The dipper features a tortilla wrap loaded with Taco Beef and American-style cheese, rolled up into a handy footlong sized dipper, and is served with a sauce of your choice!

Subway's Mexicana Beef Crunch Sub

To help you save after the festive season, Subway have added even more menu items to their Saver Subs menu, priced from £2.99. Enjoy a taste of the new Mexicana menu for less with the Taco Beef 6” Saver Sub, featuring the new Taco Beef and American-style cheese, or indulge with the new Triple Cheese Toastie, featuring 12 slices of American-style cheese, red peppers, and sweet onion sauce, toasted to perfection.

Subway is turning 60 later this year, and to kick off celebrations the brand is inviting its loyal Subway Rewards® members to join in the celebration with an exclusive 30% off Subs for a limited time only. This special offer is the perfect way to enjoy the bold new flavours of the Mexicana menu, as the brand honours its six decades of serving guests. Whether you're diving into the new Mexicana Beef Crunch Sub or savouring your go-to Footlong, there's no better time to celebrate with Subway!

Available in Subway restaurants nationwide from 8th January, as well as online for delivery or click & collect via the Subway App. Subway’s new Mexicana options can be enjoyed until 1st April 2025, while stocks last.

To find your nearest open Subway store, visit www.subway.com/en-GB

Subway's Mexicana-inspired range is avaliable in restaurants now for a limited time

Deniz Safa, Director of Innovation & Culinary at Subway EMEA, said: ““We’re kicking off 2025 with a brand-new taste sensation as we unveil our new Mexicana-inspired menu in collaboration with Doritos®! From our Mexicana Beef Crunch Sub and Footlong Nachos to our two new Saver Subs, there’s delicious and affordable options for every taste, and every budget, this January.”

Faye Parish, Head of Loyalty and CRM at Subway® EMEA, said: “As we celebrate the start of Subway’s 60th birthday year, we’re offering a Subway Rewards exclusive with 30% off any Sub for a limited time—making it easier for our loyal fans to indulge with the new delicious range, whilst kicking off the new year with a fresh start! This offer is available to existing and new members, so join today via the Subway App!”

