First cottage cheese and Black Forest Gateaux, now retro Kyiv's - nostalgic foods are making a real comeback.

Plant-based food company THIS has just launched a new hyper-realistic, delicious plant-based chicken product, with a nod the 80’s and 90’s family favourite; introducing THIS™ Isn’t Chicken Kyiv. Available from Sainsbury’s in the chiller section, THIS Isn’t Chicken Kyiv (£4.94, 250g) is a tasty plant-based twist on the classic chicken dish.

The THIS Isn’t Chicken Kyiv is made from soya and fava protein, stuffed with a burst of wild garlic plant-based butter, and a crispy sourdough breadcrumb - it delivers on taste, protein and has a succulent texture. The ‘retro’ dish has never gone out of fashion and is a favourite in homes across the country.

Mark Cuddigan, CEO of THIS commented: “Whether you’re fully plant-based or just plant curious, get ready, because THIS™ changes everything. We’re always pushing the boundaries when it comes to plant-based food innovation and our new Kyiv gives consumers meat-free options that don’t compromise on flavour or texture. It’s delicious, it’s nutritious, and it’s a step closer to a world where animals aren’t food.”