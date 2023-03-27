For the curious.
NationalWorldTV
The Cadbury name is synonymous with chocolate throughout the world, but not all of its products have endured (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Old chocolate bars: 11 retro and old school Cadbury sweets discontinued in the UK - from the Aztec to the Fuse

Here are some of Cadbury’s most famous products which are sadly no longer available

By Alex Nelson, Joe Forte
20 minutes ago

With its products including the likes of the Flake, the Wispa and the classic Dairy Milk, the Cadbury name is synonymous with chocolate all over the world.

But not all of its products have endured, and there have been a number of Cadbury's bars and snacks that the firm has opted to discontinue production of and remove from shop shelves.

In light of this, we’ve taken a look at some of the most popular Cadbury’s treats which are no longer available to buy. How many of them do you remember, and which would you most like to see brought back?

This article originally appeared on our sister site, BirminghamWorld.

The Spira bar came in the form of a hollow twisted spiral of chocolate. There were two spiral fingers in each pack, and the brand was initially only available in the south-west and north-west of England in the mid-1980s, before being rolled out across the country. It was replaced by the much more ubiquitous Twirl in a 2005 rebrand.

1. Cadbury Spira

Think of a white chocolate variation on the Twirl, and you’re halfway there - milk chocolate on the outside and soft, flaky white goodness on the inside. Sadly missed. It was renamed as ‘Flake Snow’ three years after launch in 2003, and discontinued just two years later.

2. Cadbury Snowflake

Cadbury’s take on white chocolate giant Milkybar couldn’t quite topple Nestlé’s chonkier alternative - though it is still available in Australia and South Africa. Cadbury’s real cocoa butter recipe hasn’t completely gone the way of the dodo though; in 2019 it was reintroduced as ‘Cadbury White’.

3. Cadbury Dream

If the Aztec’s combination of nougat and caramel covered with milk chocolate sounds familers, that’s because it was introduced in 1967 to take on the mighty Mars Bar. A fight that it inevitably lost, it was discontinued in 1978. Cadbury launched a brief comeback with the Aztec 2000 in 2000, but this too was discontinued soon after.

4. Cadbury Aztec

