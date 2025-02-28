Orion Turtle Chips: Food Standards Agency issues milk, wheat and soya allergy alert
The sweetcorn flavour of Orion Turtle Chips, which are made by Unisnacks Europe Ltd, have been recalled because they contain milk, soya and wheat (gluten), none of which are on the label.
The Food Standards Agency has put out an alert and said: “This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or an allergy to soya and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, or with coeliac disease.”
The affected packets are 80g bags with a best before of April 10 and April 24, 2025. The FSA has issued an allergy alert.
Anyone who has bought the snacks can return them to the store from which they were bought for a refund.
For more information, contact Unisnacks Europe Ltd on 0800 195 6438 or [email protected]
