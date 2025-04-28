Orlando keeps shining with a new Michelin Two-Starred restaurant in expanded 2025 selection
Sorekara in Orlando was the newest Two MICHELIN Starred restaurant.
“Florida has proven to be an international culinary destination, with the expansion to three new cities and five restaurants being welcomed into the MICHELIN Star family in this year’s selection,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. “Our anonymous Inspectors continued to be delighted by Florida’s culinary community, and we congratulate all of the chefs and restaurants being honoured in this year’s selection.”
"This marks the fourth year of the MICHELIN Guide in Florida, and we’re proud to see Orlando’s culinary scene continue to shine with the first-time recognition of a two-star restaurant and the second year in a row for the Michelin Outstanding Service award in our destination,” said Visit Orlando President & CEO Casandra Matej. “Now recognised with one two-star restaurant, eight one-star, 15 Bib Gourmand and 35 Recommended restaurants, our destination’s dining landscape reflects the rich diversity of our community, with chefs and restaurateurs who consistently push boundaries and deliver exceptional experiences."
Here are the new MICHELIN Star restaurants, with Inspector notes from each (Inspectors’ comments in full on the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile app):
Two MICHELIN Stars
Sorekara (Orlando; Japanese cuisine)
In a world of uniformity, Sorekara proudly forges its own path. This Baldwin Park restaurant is unlike anywhere else you've been, offering a surprising and delightful culinary journey that revels in turning expectations on their head. Chef/owner William Shen's tasting menu highlights Japan's 72 micro seasons with highly original dishes infused with a sense of whimsy (note the course designed to mimic a convenience store snack run or the "nigiri"). Whether it's madai sporting a distinctive riff on tradition or a deeply savory bowl of kegani sourced from Hokkaido, there is an elegance and refinement threaded throughout the meal, which progresses through multiple rooms across several hours. Another hint that this is far from typical? Sorekara is open for one seating only a few nights a week.
One MICHELIN Star
Ômo by Jônt (Orlando; Contemporary cuisine)
Chef Ryan Ratino's lauded D.C. restaurant, Jônt, is more than just the inspiration for this offshoot. This Winter Park restaurant echoes that spirit and sensibility (think classic French techniques married with pristine Japanese ingredients), albeit with a few Florida touches. The space allows for discrete moments at each meal, while three tasting menus run the gamut from tightly edited and more affordable to loaded with luxury ingredients. No matter the selection, expect Chef Mike Commins' refined dishes punctuated by the seasons, as in chawanmushi with an autumnal twist of braised sweet potato, kombu, and a brown butter sauce. Scallop prepared two ways demonstrates the kitchen's deft hand while chocolate and hazelnut kakigori is an elegant tribute.
Bib Gourmand
The MICHELIN Guide Inspectors gave 15 Orlando restaurants the Bib Gourmand distinction, which recognises eateries for great food at a great value.
Orlando’s 2025 Bib Gourmand restaurants
- The Ravenous Pig — Winter Park
- NEW FOR ‘25: Smokemade Meats + Eats — Curry Ford West
- Z Asian — Mills 50
- NEW FOR ‘25: Bánh Mì Boy — Mills 50
- Bombay Street Kitchen — South Orlando
- NEW FOR ‘25: Coro — Audubon Park
- Domu — Audubon Park Garden District
- Isan Zaap — Millenia
- Norigami — Winter Garden
- Otto’s High Dive — The Milk District
- The Strand — Mills 50
- Sushi Saint — City District
- Taste of Chengdu — Baldwin Park
- NEW FOR ‘25: UniGirl — Mills 50
- Zaru — Mills 50
MICHELIN Special Awards
In addition to the Bib Gourmands and Stars, the Guide awarded the MICHELIN Outstanding Service Award to Austin Joseph of Sorekara.
Orlando’s 2025 MICHELIN-Green-Starred restaurant
- Kaya — Mills 50 district
Orlando’s 2025 Two MICHELIN-Starred restaurant
- NEW FOR '25: Sorekara — Baldwin Park
Orlando’s 2025 One MICHELIN-Starred restaurants
- NEW FOR '25: ÔMO by Jônt — Winter Park
- Soseki Modern Omakase — Winter Park
- Capa Steakhouse & Bar — Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World® Resort
- Camille — Baldwin Park
- Kadence — Audubon Park Garden District
- Natsu Omakase — North Quarter District
- Papa Llama — Curry Ford West
- Victoria & Albert’s — Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Orlando’s 2025 Recommended restaurants
- AVA MediterrAegean — Winter Park
- BACÁN — Lake Nona Wave Hotel
- Black Rooster Taqueria — Mills 50
- Citricos — Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- EDOBOY — Mills 50
- Four Flamingos, A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen — Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress
- Kabooki Sushi — The Milk District
- Kaya — Mills 50
- Knife & Spoon — The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes
- Maxine’s on Shine — The Milk District
- Morimoto Asia — Disney Springs®
- NEW FOR ‘25: Nami — Lake Nona Wave Hotel
- The Pinery — Ivanhoe Village Main Street
- The Polite Pig — Disney Springs
- Prato — Winter Park
- Primo by Melissa Kelly — The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes
- Ravello — Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort
- Sear + Sea — JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa
- Se7en Bites — The Milk District
- Shin Jung — Mills 50
- Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood — Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Tori Tori — Mills 50
- NEW FOR ‘25: Bar Kada — Winter Park
- Chuan Fu — Winter Park
- NEW FOR ‘25: Gyukatsu Rose — Audubon Park
- JUJU — The Milk District
- Kai Asian Street Fare — Winter Park
- NEW FOR ‘25: Kai Kai BBQ & Dumplings — Mills 50
- Pizza Bruno — Curry Ford West
- Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine — SeaWorld® Orlando Area
- Sticky Rice Lao Street Food — Mills 50
- Swine & Sons — Winter Park
- Twenty Pho Hour — International Drive Entertainment District
- NEW FOR ‘25: Walala Hand-Pulled Noodle House — West Orlando
- YH Seafood Clubhouse — International Drive