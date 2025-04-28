Orlando keeps shining with a new Michelin Two-Starred restaurant in expanded 2025 selection

Capa at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World® Resort

The recently expanded MICHELIN Guide Florida selection has been revealed for 2025 and it features one new Two MICHELIN Star Orlando restaurant and one new One MICHELIN Star Orlando restaurant. The full selection was announced on 17 April at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sorekara in Orlando was the newest Two MICHELIN Starred restaurant.

“Florida has proven to be an international culinary destination, with the expansion to three new cities and five restaurants being welcomed into the MICHELIN Star family in this year’s selection,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. “Our anonymous Inspectors continued to be delighted by Florida’s culinary community, and we congratulate all of the chefs and restaurants being honoured in this year’s selection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This marks the fourth year of the MICHELIN Guide in Florida, and we’re proud to see Orlando’s culinary scene continue to shine with the first-time recognition of a two-star restaurant and the second year in a row for the Michelin Outstanding Service award in our destination,” said Visit Orlando President & CEO Casandra Matej. “Now recognised with one two-star restaurant, eight one-star, 15 Bib Gourmand and 35 Recommended restaurants, our destination’s dining landscape reflects the rich diversity of our community, with chefs and restaurateurs who consistently push boundaries and deliver exceptional experiences."

Here are the new MICHELIN Star restaurants, with Inspector notes from each (Inspectors’ comments in full on the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile app):

Two MICHELIN Stars

Sorekara (Orlando; Japanese cuisine)

In a world of uniformity, Sorekara proudly forges its own path. This Baldwin Park restaurant is unlike anywhere else you've been, offering a surprising and delightful culinary journey that revels in turning expectations on their head. Chef/owner William Shen's tasting menu highlights Japan's 72 micro seasons with highly original dishes infused with a sense of whimsy (note the course designed to mimic a convenience store snack run or the "nigiri"). Whether it's madai sporting a distinctive riff on tradition or a deeply savory bowl of kegani sourced from Hokkaido, there is an elegance and refinement threaded throughout the meal, which progresses through multiple rooms across several hours. Another hint that this is far from typical? Sorekara is open for one seating only a few nights a week.

One MICHELIN Star

Ômo by Jônt (Orlando; Contemporary cuisine)

Chef Ryan Ratino's lauded D.C. restaurant, Jônt, is more than just the inspiration for this offshoot. This Winter Park restaurant echoes that spirit and sensibility (think classic French techniques married with pristine Japanese ingredients), albeit with a few Florida touches. The space allows for discrete moments at each meal, while three tasting menus run the gamut from tightly edited and more affordable to loaded with luxury ingredients. No matter the selection, expect Chef Mike Commins' refined dishes punctuated by the seasons, as in chawanmushi with an autumnal twist of braised sweet potato, kombu, and a brown butter sauce. Scallop prepared two ways demonstrates the kitchen's deft hand while chocolate and hazelnut kakigori is an elegant tribute.

Bib Gourmand

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MICHELIN Guide Inspectors gave 15 Orlando restaurants the Bib Gourmand distinction, which recognises eateries for great food at a great value.

Orlando’s 2025 Bib Gourmand restaurants

MICHELIN Special Awards

In addition to the Bib Gourmands and Stars, the Guide awarded the MICHELIN Outstanding Service Award to Austin Joseph of Sorekara.

The MICHELIN Guide Ceremony is presented with the support of Capital One.

Orlando’s 2025 MICHELIN-Green-Starred restaurant

Kaya — Mills 50 district

Orlando’s 2025 Two MICHELIN-Starred restaurant

NEW FOR '25: Sorekara — Baldwin Park

Orlando’s 2025 One MICHELIN-Starred restaurants

Orlando’s 2025 Recommended restaurants