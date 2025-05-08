Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A food recall has gone out for crisps in a snack range from a celebrity chef - as they could prove dangerous.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ottolenghi is recalling Vadouvan Pita Chips because they contain celery and mustard - which are not mentioned on the label. These are two known allergens so could prompt an allergic reaction in some people.

The Food Standards Agency said: “This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to celery or mustard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The affected packets are 150g, from the batch codes 290525 and 300525. They have best before dates of May 28, May 29 and May 30 this year.

Ottolenghi - founded the celebrity chef Yotam Ottolenghi - says it has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.