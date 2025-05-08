Ottolenghi recalls Vadouvan pita chips because they contain undeclared mustard and celery
Ottolenghi is recalling Vadouvan Pita Chips because they contain celery and mustard - which are not mentioned on the label. These are two known allergens so could prompt an allergic reaction in some people.
The Food Standards Agency said: “This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to celery or mustard.”
The affected packets are 150g, from the batch codes 290525 and 300525. They have best before dates of May 28, May 29 and May 30 this year.
Ottolenghi - founded the celebrity chef Yotam Ottolenghi - says it has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.
