Oxford leads the UK in gluten free popularity as searches surge 1,500%

A gluten free pizza with bacon and spring onion.

Oxford is the gluten free capital of the UK according to new research.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food experts from Lucia, the company behind the research, analysed the year-on-year increase in average monthly searches for gluten-free across the United Kingdom.

Searches for gluten-free, referring to food or diets that exclude gluten, saw the biggest rise in Oxford, surging by a massive 1,500%. Chichester ranked second with a 600% year-on-year increase, while Lancaster ranked third with a 240% rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bangor in Wales came fourth with a 200% surge, and Brighton and Hove placed fifth with a 133% increase.

Location Percentage Increase Year-On-Year Oxford 1500% Chichester 600% Lancaster 240% Bangor 200% Brighton and Hove 133% Chester 125% Kingston upon Hull 100% Derby 100% Bath 91% Cardiff 91%

In the South East, Oxford and Chichester mirrored the national rankings, placing first and second, while Brighton and Hove ranked third with a 133% increase.

Reading placed fourth with a 55% increase, while Canterbury rounded out the South East rankings with a 50% rise.

Location Percentage Increase Year-On-Year Oxford 1500% Chichester 600% Brighton and Hove 133% Reading 55% Canterbury 50%

Speaking on the findings, Georgina Pellant from Lucia said:

“This surge in searches highlights a growing demand for gluten-free options across the UK, with Oxford leading the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether due to medical necessity or a lifestyle choice, more people are seeking accessible, high-quality gluten-free food.

“The sharp increases in places like Chichester and Lancaster suggest a wider shift in awareness and availability, reflecting a national trend towards more inclusive dining choices.

“As demand rises, it will be crucial for restaurants, cafes, and retailers to continue expanding their gluten-free offerings to meet evolving consumer needs."