Oxford leads the UK in gluten free popularity as searches surge 1,500%
Food experts from Lucia, the company behind the research, analysed the year-on-year increase in average monthly searches for gluten-free across the United Kingdom.
Searches for gluten-free, referring to food or diets that exclude gluten, saw the biggest rise in Oxford, surging by a massive 1,500%. Chichester ranked second with a 600% year-on-year increase, while Lancaster ranked third with a 240% rise.
Bangor in Wales came fourth with a 200% surge, and Brighton and Hove placed fifth with a 133% increase.
|Location
|Percentage Increase Year-On-Year
|Oxford
|1500%
|Chichester
|600%
|Lancaster
|240%
|Bangor
|200%
|Brighton and Hove
|133%
|Chester
|125%
|Kingston upon Hull
|100%
|Derby
|100%
|Bath
|91%
|Cardiff
|91%
In the South East, Oxford and Chichester mirrored the national rankings, placing first and second, while Brighton and Hove ranked third with a 133% increase.
Reading placed fourth with a 55% increase, while Canterbury rounded out the South East rankings with a 50% rise.
|Location
|Percentage Increase Year-On-Year
|Oxford
|1500%
|Chichester
|600%
|Brighton and Hove
|133%
|Reading
|55%
|Canterbury
|50%
Speaking on the findings, Georgina Pellant from Lucia said:
“This surge in searches highlights a growing demand for gluten-free options across the UK, with Oxford leading the way.
“Whether due to medical necessity or a lifestyle choice, more people are seeking accessible, high-quality gluten-free food.
“The sharp increases in places like Chichester and Lancaster suggest a wider shift in awareness and availability, reflecting a national trend towards more inclusive dining choices.
“As demand rises, it will be crucial for restaurants, cafes, and retailers to continue expanding their gluten-free offerings to meet evolving consumer needs."