Pals create 'worlds largest Scotch egg' that weighs heavier than a bowling ball

28-year-old Oliver Paterson and 27-year-old Phoenix Ross with their giant Scotch Egg

Two blokes have rustled up the world's largest Scotch egg - that's heavier than a bowling ball and contains a gut-busting 24,000 calories.

Oliver Paterson had a 'lifelong dream' to set a Guinness World Record and his friend Phoenix Ross, 27, decided to take on the challenge of the biggest Scotch egg with him.

The content creators failed their first attempt on June 10th after the iconic British snack fell apart, but were thrilled when their whopping 17lb 3oz creation succeeded a week later.

The duo smashed the record of 13lb 10oz that stood for almost 20 years with their hulking savoury treat and are now immortalised in Guinness World Record history.

They had to ship £25 ostrich eggs from Scotland as they were the only type big enough to construct the mammoth 10-inch x 10-inch speciality.

This was encased in an eye-popping 22lbs of sausage meat that was coated in panko breadcrumbs and carefully fried for 30 minutes before baking in the oven for two hours. To complete the record, the pair had to successfully cut it open with the yolk intact and used a sword due to its mammoth size.

Oliver, 28, and his pal 'didn't fancy' eating the 24,000-calorie egg in one sitting but as one of the rules is that no food must go to waste they decided to make 19 burritos from it that they've frozen.

Now Oliver hopes to appear in the 2026 book of Guinness World Records and has 'got his sight set on many records' in the future.

Oliver, from Enfield, North London, said: "We're so proud. It's always been a lifelong dream of mine to get a Guinness World Record. I was overjoyed.

"We began the researching process to figure out which word record we thought we could beat that we could do at home with just the two of us without an army of people to help us.

"We stumbled across a scotch egg. I have already made large scotch eggs before. I made four or five kilograms about six months ago so I thought I was already not far off the record with that.

"It took us two attempts to pull it off. This time of year it's super hot. When we're trying to cook outside it gets pretty warm pretty quickly so it starts to deform.

"As we were lowering it into the fryer it was getting warmer and warmer and it wasn't holding its shape around the egg at all. "It completely fell apart and the bottom ripped and the egg fell out and chaos ensued. We learned valuable lessons that day."

However, the pair tried again a week later and this time decided to prepare the sausage meat the night before and made a back-up egg too and their efforts paid off.

Oliver said: "It is actually heavier than a bowling ball. It came to 7.81 kilograms but it was 8.5 kilograms before it went in the oven so it lost about 700grams in the oven. "Probably the fat that leaked out.

"But luckily we got it over enough that even while we lost some of the weight in the oven we were still comfortable over the previous record.

"As soon as we took it out on the chopping board afterwards we knew it had come to temperature and held together we were pretty confident we had pulled it off.

"The last thing to do as per the requirements of the rule is you have to cut it open and the egg on the inside has to be not completely falling apart.

"It's got to be solid and look like a scotch egg. If it's crushed by the weight of the sausage you risk losing the record. Luckily the way we did it we pulled it off. "We got perfectly even sausage meat on the outside and a nice little cross section with the egg."

The content creator decided to use the giant snack to make 19 burritos so no food went to waste and hopes to set more records in the future. Oliver said: "The rule is that none of the food can go to waste and we try to avoid food waste wherever we can. "It doesn't all have to be finished on the day.

"I didn't fancy eating the whole scotch egg in one sitting. My arteries couldn't handle eating it all on the day. We made sure it was freezable as well.

"We decided to fill up 19 burritos with scotch egg, beans, salsa and cheese. They were tasty and they were split between mine and Phoenix's freezer.

"Now I've got Guinness on speed dial, I've got my sights set on many records. The next one I'm going for is marathon related though."

WORLD'S BIGGEST SCOTCH - WHAT DOES IT CONTAIN?

4lbs ostrich egg

22 lbs of sausage meat

Semolina mix

Panko breadcrumbs

Sunflower oil