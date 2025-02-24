We usually celebrate Pancake Day in February 🥞

Pancake Day will be held on Tuesday March 4

The day is celebrated 47 days ahead of Easter Sunday

The date of Easter Sunday is determined by the moon cycle

The day for enjoying a delicious stack of pancakes is just around the corner, but many this year may feel that they have already missed it.

Pancake Day is an annual holiday, which originates from the Christian holy day, Shrove Tuesday.

On Pancake Day in the UK, many celebrate by eating a stack of pancakes, whether that be homemade, shop bought or within a pancake house, cafe or restaurant.

Pancake Day is usually held in February, however this year it will be held on Tuesday March 4.

When is Pancake Day and why is it so late this year? | grinchh - stock.adobe.com

The date of Pancake Day varies each year, depending on when Easter Sunday is held during the year.

As Easter Sunday takes place on Sunday April 20 for 2025, this changes the date that Pancake Day is celebrated as it takes place 47 days before.

Easter Sunday is determined by the moon cycle, with it being held on the first Sunday after the full moon on or after the vernal equinox, which means it usually lands between February 3 and March 9.

What are the origins of Pancake Day?

Pancake Day originated as a way to use up ingredients ahead of Lent. Lent is a Catholic tradition where for 40 days, people will fast and refrain from eating meats, sweets, desserts and other foods. During Lent, Catholics also participate in ‘almsgiving’ which means to donate money, time or talents to others.

Pancake Day (originally known as Shrove Tuesday) would serve as a day of indulgence ahead of Lent. Traditionally, pancake races were held and children would knock on neighbours doors for pancakes.

In Ireland and Scotland, the tradition is slightly different. For example in Ireland, the eldest unmarried girl in the family would be the one to flip the first pancake of the day. In Scotland, a charm was added to the pancake and if an unmarried person found it, it served as a good luck charm that they would be married by the following year.

According to legend, Pancake Day originated due to a woman flipping pancakes while running to church, after hearing the church bell ring. The church bell became known as the ‘Pancake Bell’ which would ring at midday on Shrove Tuesday to signal the beginning of the Pancake Day celebrations.

