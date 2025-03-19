People Are Only Just Realising Baked Beans Aren’t Actually British

People are losing their minds after realising baked beans aren’t actually British. In fact, they originate from the US!

This came to light following a Mumsnet post where the user posted:

"I just found out that baked beans aren’t even British—they actually originated in the US! I always thought they were one of our national treasures, up there with the full English and fish & chips. I mean, beans on toast is basically a British institution!

"Apparently, they were brought over from America, but they never really took off over there the way they did here. In the US, they have a different version with a sweeter, smokier sauce, but our tomatoey Heinz ones are just chef’s kiss.

"Am I the only one who thought they were 100% British? I feel slightly betrayed but also still very proud that we made them our own.’

Baked beans originated in Native American cuisine and were later adapted by European settlers in the US. The canned version we know today was developed in the late 19th century. Heinz, an American company, began exporting baked beans to the UK in the early 1900s, and they were initially sold as a luxury imported product.

However, baked beans became a more massive part of the diet during WWI and WWII due to being non-perishable, and having little preparation. The British government suggested inexpensive food options such as baked brands during the war and as they offered a protein source and there were limited vegetarian options since meats were being rationed, they became a staple.

Since then, baked beans remained a staple in many British households and they have been a go-to for college students, families, and anyone on a budget. They continue to be a common choice in the British cupboard because they've become a nostalgic comfort food and British fry staple over time.

Grocery expert Richard Price, from BritSuperstore—an online British supermarket that ships British goods worldwide says: "Baked beans are one of the most popular items we ship to British expats around the world, especially to those living in the US. There’s something about a tin of Heinz that brings a taste of home, whether it’s for a full English breakfast or the classic beans on toast.

"What surprises many people, though, is that baked beans actually originated in the US – yet they’re nowhere near as popular over there as they are in the UK. While Americans tend to favour barbecue-style beans with a sweeter, smokier flavour, Brits have fully embraced the savoury tomato sauce version, turning it into a household staple. It just goes to show how food traditions can evolve in completely different ways!"