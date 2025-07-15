People feel more relaxed when sharing meals and cooking outdoors

Who Do Brits Feel Comfortable Sharing a Meal With

81% of the UK share their meals with friends and family and 63% say that sharing food helps them feel more connected to their loved ones, according to a new study from premium pizza oven brand Gozney. The study analysed over 1,000 Brits’ eating habits – from how they share their food to what benefits they feel they gain when eating with others – to uncover the long-term benefits of sharing meals.

The research revealed that eating meals together can boost moods, as over half (55%) of Brits feel sharing food and cooking together helps them to relax and unwind. Other benefits of eating and cooking with their loved ones include strengthening relationships with those around them (60%) and boosting their mood and overall sense of wellbeing (58%).

When it comes to who Brits are sharing their meals with, the study revealed that partners are the most common with almost half (46%) of people stating that they share a meal with their partner every day. Family is in second place with 21% of people claiming to share their meals with family every day, followed by housemates (10%) and friends (7%).

For Brits, dinner is the most common shared mealtime, with a quarter (26%) of people saying they sit down to eat it with others every day, and on average, they share this meal with others 3.5 times a week. It is followed by breakfast in second place (24%) and lunch in third (19%).

How Often Do Brits Share Meals With Others

The study revealed the ultimate shared food is pizza, with 35% of the UK sharing the delicious food at least once a week. In fact, over half of us (58%) believe that pizza is the best food to share with others. For pizza lovers, joy is even more immediate as 62% of Brits say the smell of pizza instantly lifts their moods, meaning that the aroma of an outdoor pizza oven might just be the ultimate happiness hack.

While sharing meals indoors brings people together, taking it outside adds another layer of connection, combining good food with fresh air, relaxed settings, and a sense of occasion. The research found that the average Brit dines outdoors once a week, and over half (53%) say sharing meals outdoors with others helps strengthen their bonds.

As such, accessibility to green spaces can also have an impact on people’s ability to enjoy al-fresco dining as 54% say they would cook outdoors more if they had better outdoor space or equipment. And for those that do cook outside during the warmer months, Brits are cooking outdoors an average of 1.2 times a week, meaning that many are keen to have garden spaces that accommodate food-sharing opportunities.

Additionally, according to the research, it’s the smells and sounds of outdoor cooking that add to the overall enjoyable atmosphere of cooking al fresco, with 67% naming it the top benefit.

Brits' Top Benefits of Sharing and Cooking Food Together

Psychologist and psychotherapist who specialises in relationships, Dr Andrea Oskis, explains why food plays such a powerful emotional role: “Food is deeply tied to love and connection because it’s been linked to our relationships from the moment we’re born. We associate food with care, safety, and closeness - so cooking for someone or sharing a meal taps into that emotional wiring. It’s why something as simple as eating together can feel so intimate - it brings up feelings of trust, belonging, and being understood.

Eating together is something humans have done for thousands of years and is a powerful way to build trust, strengthen relationships, and create a sense of belonging. But, our willingness to share often depends on our relationship with the people we are sharing with. When those bonds are strong, food becomes more than just a meal; it creates a feeling of conviviality: a warm, joyful mix of connection, comfort, and togetherness.

Cooking can be a mindful and creative practice, much like art and gardening. The kitchen is often the heart of the home, but for some it is the garden. And where kitchen meets the garden - for example with a live BBQ cooking area - that can be a home away from home, giving us all the benefits of green space.”

For the full report on the UK’s food sharing habits and opinions, visit here.