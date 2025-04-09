Perri Kiely shakes up the YO! Menu with its newest Furi Furi dish

Perri Kiely Shakes Up The New YO! Menu In Bluewater

Street dancer, Diversity Member and radio presenter Perri Kiely put the newest YO! dish through its paces, by literally shaking up YO!’s Bluewater store to mark the launch of its new season menu.

Inspired by Japanese street food, the Furi Furi serving (meaning to ‘shake shake’ in Japanese) is crispy chicken bites presented in a self-seasoning bag - adding flavour and fun to its biggest menu shake up in YO!’s history.

Perri brought his signature moves to the iconic conveyor belt restaurant trying the YO!’s hands-on experience with his breakdancing flare. Perri tucked into the delicious Furi Furi fried chicken, that gives guests either cheese or salt & pepper seasoning - just add to the bag, shake it up and dig in!

Coming off the back of announcing Diversity’s next UK Tour for 2026, Perri took to social media to share his shake it up routine, commenting; “YO! is more than sushi, with a whole menu of delicious dishes to try, but the Furi Furi tastes great and is so much fun. Bringing a twist to dining, it was great to dance my way through the menu and shake it up in my own style.”

Being served up at YO! restaurants nationwide, the new season menu features all its crowd-pleasing best bits, as well as some fresh new crave-worthy dishes, including; three new Bao buns , plus a Cherry Blossom & Raspberry Cream Puff and Miso-Caramel Chocolate Brownie to its dessert offering.

Find out more here: https://yosushi.com/