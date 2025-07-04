Phraya Rum Brings the Magic of Golden Hour to Encore Edinburgh

Thai Sunset cocktail made with Phraya Rum

An Immersive Experience in the Heart of the City this Summer that is Not to be Missed!

The Golden Hour is those moments just before sunset, casting warm soft lighting and presenting the perfect opportunity to relax and reflect on the day. This summer, Phraya – the multi-award-winning rum from Thailand – is embracing this magical time and inviting rum enthusiasts to savour Golden Hour in an enchanting Thai oasis at the iconic Encore venue in the heart of Edinburgh.

Entry is complimentary and guests will be able to enjoy a personalised drinking experience, completing an interactive digital quiz to discover which ‘Element’ they are before revealing one of four corresponding ‘Elements’ inspired cocktails for guests to enjoy, each showcasing Phraya’s distinctive, rich flavour.

As one of the cocktails available, guests will be able to enjoy the Phraya Thai Sunset cocktail. Combining refreshing flavours of pineapple, coconut and lime with the warming finish of Phraya Rum Elements, this exquisite cocktail evokes the warmth and feeling inspired by the beauty of a Thai sunset.

With multiple photo opportunities to capture golden moments with friends, this is your chance to savour the spirit of Thailand one sip at a time. Running until Sunday 7th of September, join Phraya Rum at Encore Edinburgh for a magical golden hour experience like no other.

Rooted in heritage, Phraya is an authentically crafted Thai premium rum that is perfect for sipping as the sun descends. Crafted at the historic Sangsom Distillery in Thailand, Phraya benefits from its unique location, surrounded by an abundance of local sugarcane along with unlimited flows of fresh water and a warm climate; all of which contribute to creating this extraordinary rum. Renowned for its unparalleled characteristics and superior quality, Phraya is shaped by the four elements: earth, air, fire and water.

Phraya Rum is available to buy via Amazon.

For more information, visit Phraya’s website.