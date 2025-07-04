A restaurant chain that has been open for 20 years has closed down - leaving diners dismayed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ping Pong, at its peak, had 13 restaurants. In recent times it was down to four, all in some of London’s most fashionable areas - the South Bank, near St Paul’s Cathedral City, Marylebone and Great Marlborough Street in Soho.

But now the owners have revealed that the chain - which specialised in dim sum - has closed for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ping Pong in St James Street, Marylebone, which is one of four to close down as the chain shuts | Google

A statement on social media says: “After 20 unforgettable years, all Ping Pong locations are now permanently closed. We’re incredibly proud of what we built, an independent hospitality brand full of creativity, flavour, and soul.

“To everyone who joined us over the years, for dim sum dates, happy hours, bottomless brunches, and just-because catch-ups — thank you. You shared your moments with us, passed around little parcels of deliciousness, and helped make Ping Pong what it was. To our collaborators, suppliers, and the incredible team who kept the steam going, thank you. It’s been sum-thing truly special.”

Founder Kurt Zdesar, who left the chain in 2007 and went on to found Chotto Matte, commented on Instagram: “The UK has become increasingly difficult to survive this current economical environment. Very sad news.”

Regulars have been left saddened by the news. Former Masterchef contestant turned food influencer Nisha Parmar said: “This is very very sad. Will be sorely missed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Noooo, we've made some amazing memories there, birthdays, anniversaries , you name it. The food was always so amazing.”

Trade publication The Caterer reported that “in recent years, Ping Pong had struggled with Covid debt and rent repayments. It reported trading losses of £1.4m in the year to March 2020 and a loss of £1.86m over the following 12 months before eventually posting a profit of £334,000 in the year to March 2022. By the end of 2022, Ping Pong had halved its portfolio from its peak to six London restaurants and a central production kitchen and employed 255 people.”

It appointed administrators in 2022 in the hope of reshaping the business.