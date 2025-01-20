Pistachios: How the ultimate plant-based protein powerhouse can boost your health and eyesight - recipes

Vegan Wellington with Pistachio and Portobello Mushroom

Veganuary is expected to have a record-breaking year in 2025, after last year’s campaign supported 1.8 million to go vegan for a month. However, for those taking on Veganuary for the first time, the shift to plant-based eating whilst maintaining a nutritious diet can be challenging, particularly when it comes to finding the right sources of protein.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American Pistachio Growers (APG), a non-profit trade association of over 830 growers, suggests that the key to a successful Veganuary could be a simple pantry staple: pistachios.

These nutrient packed nuts are a complete source of protein that is plant-based and high in unsaturated fats, copper and manganese, making them the ideal addition for anyone ditching meat, eggs, and seafood. They are super versatile in terms of replacing more ‘traditional’ sources of protein as a healthy on-the-go snack for the time-poor looking to up their protein intake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They add a rich, nutty flavour to both sweet and savoury dishes, and can be tried in a variety of recipes.

Smoky Pumpkin soup with Pistachio twists

Classic Vegan Wellington with Pistachio and Portobello Mushroom is perfect for a hearty evening dish

Smoky Pumpkin soup with Pistachio twists are the ultimate, deliciously warm lunch.

Vegan Matcha and Pistachio cookies are the perfect deluxe dessert as a finisher or sweet snack on the go.

Data from American Pistachio Growers (APG) reveals that:

Pistachios, with 6g protein, are a complete and “good source” of protein with 10% DV, and contain all the essential amino acids. Gram for gram pistachios have as much protein as an egg.

Daily intake of nuts, including pistachios, helps with weight control and does not lead to weight grain.

Eating two ounces of pistachios daily for 12 days significantly improved the health of macular pigment optical density which is the leading cause of vision loss for people over the age of 60.