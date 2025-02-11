Pizza restaurant The Stable set to make a splash with Padstow opening

The Stable Pizza

The growing fresh pizza and craft cider restaurant group The Stable will soon be making a splash in Padstow when it opens the doors to its new harbourside home in late February.

With restaurants across the South West in Fistral, Plymouth, Bath, Bristol, Cardiff and Bournemouth, amongst other locations, The Stable is known for partnering with South West producers across their menu including a diverse range of craft cider and inventive pizzas. Signature dishes like the Blazing Saddle featuring slow-roasted pulled beef, jalapeños, red onion marmalade and roasted red pepper have made The Stable a favourite among pizza lovers.

The new 120-seated Padstow restaurant will be the first of their venues to serve an exclusive new menu offering with larger, thinner, crispier pizza bases, alongside exciting additions such as smashed burgers and classic fish and chips. The Padstow venue will also debut the brand’s first-ever breakfast menu with highlights including The Whole Hog Brekkie, the Miller’s Mix and timeless favourites such as Eggs Royale, making The Stable Padstow a must-visit destination for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

To celebrate its new home in Padstow, The Stable will be hosting a launch party in early Spring.

Charley Paines, General Manager at The Stable Padstow

Emma Blackmore, Director of The Stable said, ‘We’re incredibly excited to be opening in beautiful Padstow, a place that is loved by so many. We pride ourselves on value for money and exceptional tasting food, and we can’t wait to introduce locals and visitors to our delicious fresh sourdough pizzas, ciders, and new breakfast menu which will be exclusive to The Stable in Padstow”.

Set to officially open to the public on Valentine's Day, Friday 14th February, with bookings available via stablepizza.com, The Stable will be open daily from 9 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week.