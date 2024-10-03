Popeyes announces new Nottingham Drive Thru

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottingham’s chicken fans are set to celebrate, as Popeyes UK announces a second restaurant is opening its doors – and lanes. A brand-new drive-thru located on Morado Way, part of Teal Park, will officially open on Monday 14th October at 11am.

Popeyes world-famous ‘shatter crunch’ chicken, as well as its full mouth-watering menu, will be available when the drive-thru restaurant opens its doors. The menu includes the iconic Popeyes Chicken Sandwich and original biscuits and gravy, alongside its ‘Brekkie’ menu which features British breakfast classics with a New Orleans twist, such as Brekkie Wraps, the Big Cajun breakfast roll and Cajun hash browns.

Showcasing the brand’s New Orleans hospitality, there are exclusive giveaways and prizes to be won on opening day. The first three pedestrians in the queue and first three vehicles in the drive-thru lane will win the ultimate prize of free Chicken Sandwiches for a year, with the first 25 in each queue also winning a free Chicken Sandwich and exclusive Popeyes merch. A DJ booth will also be on hand to bring the Mardi Gras atmosphere to opening day.

The opening at Teal Park follows the incredible success of Nottingham’s original walk-in restaurant, which opened on Parliament Street in 2022. Opening day saw customers queueing overnight to be the first in Nottingham to get a taste of the iconic Chicken Sandwich.

The dual drive-thru lanes will allow chicken fans to be served as quickly as possible, and specifically dedicated ‘Park and Serve’ bays mean customers will be able to drive to Popeyes and order from the comfort of their car, with to-the-car-door service from the team. In rain or shine, this is the perfect way to enjoy a meal that’s as delicious as it is convenient. Customers looking to experience the spirit of New Orleans can also dine in, as the new restaurant also features both indoor and outdoor seating.

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “Our city centre restaurant in Nottingham has seen fantastic success since it opened two years ago, so we are confident that our new drive-thru restaurant will be just as popular. The Popeyes® brand continues to go from strength to strength. We look forward to continuing to grow our footprint in the Midlands and announcing more locations soon.”

The Popeyes UK Nottingham drive-thru, located at 1 Morado Way, Nottingham, NG14 5JX, will open at 11am on Monday 14th October. The new 86-seat restaurant includes both inside and outside seating, touch-screen ordering, plus two lanes in the drive-thru. To find out more about the latest launch, head to the Popeyes® UK website, or follow the brand on Instagram and Tik Tok.