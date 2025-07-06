Private Dining with a Twist: Anna Baking's Unique Pizza Tasting Experience

Specialising in private chef services, Anna offers intimate culinary events where each menu is tailored to the preferences of the guests, with a focus on three distinct pizza doughs, each offering a different texture and flavour profile.

The concept behind Anna’s venture began far from the kitchen. After studying economics and commerce, Anna took a job in the restaurant industry to fund her education. It was here that she discovered a deeper passion for hospitality, realising that she enjoyed creating memorable experiences for people more than anything else.

“I wanted to move beyond the traditional restaurant setting,” Anna explains. “I wanted to offer something more intimate, more personal, where I could truly connect with the guests and tailor everything to their needs.”

This desire led Anna and her husband to create a service focused on one-of-a-kind private dining experiences. Offering a personalised atmosphere without the usual distractions of a busy restaurant, their service is built on the idea of providing attentive care and bespoke menus.

The highlight of Anna’s offering is the pizza tasting menu, which features three different types of dough, each providing a distinct experience for the palate. The tasting explores different fermentation techniques, textures, and toppings, giving guests the opportunity to experience pizza in a completely new way.

The meal ends with Anna's reinterpretation of the traditional Italian "torta delle rose," a dessert that blends tradition with innovation, offering a sweet conclusion to the evening.

Currently, Anna is available for bookings on weekends only, and she encourages guests to get in touch in advance to confirm availability. Menus can be adjusted to accommodate dietary restrictions and allergies, and prices are customised accordingly.

For more information, updates, or to make a reservation, follow Anna Baking on Instagram @annabakingltd or visit www.annabaking.co.uk.

1 . Contributed A final sweet version of my Torta delle Rose Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Long-leavened dough for a light and fragrant pizza, with pistachio pesto, fior di latte, mortadella, and a touch of freshness from lemon zest. Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Meet Anna — the heart and hands behind these delicious creations. Cooking with love, always Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed Our logo Photo: Submitted Share