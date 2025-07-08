Rachel Khoo and Kettle Chips announce year two of the Kettle Khoo Academy - how to apply

KETTLE® KHOO ACADEMY Rachel Khoo

Following a successful first year of the KETTLE Khoo Academy, KETTLE Chips, alongside KETTLE Chef and renowned best-selling author and TV presenter, Rachel Khoo, is thrilled to announce that the programme will be returning for a second year to support aspiring chefs seeking a career in gourmet food.

Following on from last year, five pioneering chefs will be selected to participate in the six-month mentorship scheme which will run from October 2025 to March 2026. We encourage women to consider applying to join the KETTLE Khoo Academy as we recognise there is an underrepresentation of women in professional kitchens, who make up only 18.5% of chefs in the UK. However, all applications will be treated equally. By fostering a more dynamic and inclusive industry, the Academy aims to empower aspiring chefs and food entrepreneurs through expert-led workshops, financial support, and access to a network of industry leaders, equipping participants with the tools, confidence, and connections needed to thrive in a competitive field.

Throughout the programme, each successful applicant will take part in monthly virtual workshops led by industry experts across a range of sectors such as brand building, social media and PR, accounting, and sustainability, as well as expert guidance from Rachel Khoo herself.

Each successful applicant will benefit from various skill-building sessions such as ‘The Power of Creativity’ with Rachel Khoo, equipping mentees to succeed both professionally and personally. Women in the Food Industry Founder, Mex Ibrahim, will also be returning to the programme to support the application process, and will host a new session about utilising the power of LinkedIn to grow a business.

In addition to this support, selected applicants will receive up to £4,000 in financial support to help overcome common challenges in career progression and barriers in the food industry, including skill-building within the kitchen, business set up costs, childcare costs, and lack of income for quality cooking utensils and equipment. Graduates from the Academy last year used their bursaries in a range of practical and meaningful ways including funding driving lessons to access remote job opportunities and broadening their food industry skillset with salsa masterclasses in Mexico and sommelier courses.

Rachel Khoo, KETTLE Chef comments, “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see the growth and progression of this year’s cohort throughout the first year of the programme, which is all about empowering aspiring chefs and providing them with the tools and support needed to thrive in the food industry. Whether you're a food entrepreneur or simply passionate about flavour, we want to hear from you.”

Alexa Fernandez, Founder of Chili Maven and year one graduate of the KETTLE Khoo Academy shared her experience, “One of the key takeaways from the academy was learning the importance of investing in myself and my professional development, which, in turn, means investing in my brand and my business.” Reflecting on her time in the programme, Alexa also emphasised the value of strong networks: “It’s so important to find your tribe and to surround yourself with like-minded entrepreneurs who are navigating the same start-up journey.”

Applications will be open for six weeks from the 8th July 2025 to the 22nd August 2025, and successful applicants will be announced on the 5th September 2025. To enter the programme, applicants must share a post on social media (Instagram, Facebook, or X only), tagging @KettleChipsUK and use the hashtag #KettleKhooAcademy. The post must explain who they are and their location (name and county), why they would like to be considered for the KETTLE® Khoo Academy, and what their dream gourmet KETTLE® chip flavour would be, and why. Once the social media post is live, applicants must also submit a short written bio to the KETTLE® Khoo Academy email address at [email protected], explaining their culinary journey so far, future career ambitions, availability for the 6-month programme, and a link to their post.

Applications open to all UK residents aged 18+ only from Tuesday 8th July at 00:00 until Friday 22nd August at 23:59. Please see significant T&Cs here: [ link]. Full T&Cs apply, see: [ link].