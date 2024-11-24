Rattler Cornish Cyder crowned UK’s ‘most loved’ apple cider in new national survey

Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm Visitor Centre near Truro

Rattler Cyder has been named the UK’s most beloved apple cider brand, according to a new nationwide survey by Savanta.

In a comprehensive analysis involving over 96,000 UK consumers, Rattler topped other leading apple cider brands, securing its place as the nation’s preferred choice for the second year in a row.

The survey also ranked Rattler an impressive 46th in the Top 100 Most Loved Drinks Brands in the UK, outpacing established names like Guinness (52nd), Old Mout (69th), and Bulmers (81st).

The survey was conducted via BrandVue Drinks, Savanta’s extensive market intelligence platform and the largest tracker of brand, customer, and market insights in the UK.

Apple Pressing at Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm with MD Joe Healey

In evaluating brand loyalty, participants were asked about their opinions of various drink brands, specifically answering the question, ‘What is your opinion of the following brand?’ with ‘love’ being the highest endorsement option.

Rattler Cyder’s distinct appeal stems from its bold flavour and unmistakable Cornish roots. Known for a refreshing and vibrant taste, Rattler is crafted to deliver a smooth, medium-sweet profile with a balanced, crisp finish.

With no fewer than 10 varieties including Original, Mango, Tropical, Berry and a festive Winter Mulled Rattler, as well as a patent-pending and award-winning low-alcohol option Rattler Zero, Rattler Cyder appeals to both cider traditionalists and those looking for a new twist on a classic.

Caitlin Kilpatrick, Brand Executive at Savanta, commented on the survey results, noting: “The Most Loved brands are associated with popularity and particularly market leadership.

“One element of a quality brand image is the perception that the product is made with attention, using the best ingredients by people who care.

“Loved brands invariably maintain a high score on Brand Advantage, highlighting that product quality credentials in terms of ingredients used, sourcing and manufacturing process can be part of a brand’s message to help build emotional connections.

Being distinctive is more important than being ‘different’. At point of purchase a brand must stand out so that buyers can easily identify it – with colours, logos, taglines, or even sounds,” she added.

Rattler is produced at Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm, a destination that has become synonymous with quality cyder.

Founded in 1980 by Kay and David Healey, Healeys Cyder Farm has grown from a small family venture into one of Cornwall’s most iconic beverage producers.

Today it is home to Cornwall's largest commercial orchards and is a major player in the Cornish beverage market and a popular tourist destination, attracting 100,000 visitors annually to experience the cider-making process through orchard tours, tastings, and interactive activities.

Now in its second generation of family management, the farm is a pioneering enterprise that's driving innovation, championing sustainability, and fostering community development.

As a business Healeys is committed to continuous innovation while staying true to its Cornish heritage.

The recent expansion of its renowned Rattler range to include a non-alcoholic option, launched in June 2024, illustrates its forward-thinking approach to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

This recognition further cements Healeys’ standing as a key player in the South West, shaping the future of Cornwall’s economy while staying rooted in its family-run traditions.

For more information visit www.healeyscyder.co.uk. Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm, Penhallow, Truro, Cornwall TR4 9LW. E: [email protected]. Tel: 01872 573356.