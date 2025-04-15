Ready to Pop? Five Guys launches bubblegum milkshake bursting with Y2K nostalgia

Five Guys Bubblegum Shake

That’s right, Five Guys are turning back the clocks to the 2000s with a new Bubblegum shake mix-in launching in stores today. Put on your best double denim, text your friends on your flip phone and add some nostalgia to your Five Guys order.

This throwback shake is giving all the nostalgic feels. Experts from The Harvard Gazette say flavours that remind us of the past make us extra happy, so grab a Bubblegum Shake for the ultimate nostalgic throwback.

Ready to show off your Y2K style? Next time you’re at Five Guys, grab a Bubblegum Shake and snap a pic of your bubblegum aesthetic! Make sure to tag @FiveGuysUK in your pics and show off how you’re rocking the Bubblegum Blue vibes.

This latest menu addition gives Five Guys customers even more milkshake mix-in options to choose from – with now over 1,000 ways for them to fully customise their shake from the existing fresh ingredients list. Whether you try the new bubblegum milkshake on its own or shake things up by creating your own flavour combination, there's bound to be something for everyone.

Available now for dine-in and takeaway in Five Guys restaurants across the country, as well as for delivery on UberEats, Just Eat and Deliveroo.

Founded in Virginia in 1986 and launched in the UK in 2013 in London’s Covent Garden, the American-diner style restaurant has become one of the UK’s most-loved restaurants and has amassed a loyal fanbase.