Revealing the 2024 Bonne Maman Advent Calendar
Every Advent Calendar purchased from the Bonne Maman website will also receive a complimentary limited edition Christmas jar of Hazelnut Chocolate Spread, embellished with a beautiful festive design. An adorable, exclusive item for 2024, that makes for the perfect gift for the home after use. Simply pop in a string of twinkling lights or battery tea light for a pretty, personalised decoration for years to come.
And for the advent calendar, discover mini jars of special conserves, new chocolate spreads and caramels, to enjoy a different taste sensation for breakfast every day of Advent. Many flavour combinations have been developed exclusively for this Christmas and not usually available in the UK, such as Purple Fig with Cinnamon, Pear and Cocoa Conserve, Coffee Caramel and Chestnut Honey Conserve. As an extra treat behind the final door, discover a pretty, surprise gift – just in time for Christmas day itself!
A delicious way to spread the festive joy this Christmas season, the Bonne Maman Advent Calendar is available to order from September online at www.bonnemaman.co.uk at £28.00 rrp.
The Bonne Maman Advent calendar will also be available from retailers such as Waitrose & Partners stores, Selfridges and Fenwicks.
