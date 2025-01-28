Rocksalt, Folkestone: Awarding-winning restaurant teams up with rugby legend for fundraising lunch

Jack Nimmons, Operations Director for The Rocksalt Group, whose stepfather died from motor neurone disease

Delicious food and an inspiring talk from one of England’s greatest rugby stars will be served up at an award-winning Folkestone restaurant Rocksalt next month.

Jason Robinson, who was part of the 2003 World Cup-winning team, will be taking part in a special lunch at the restaurant on Fishmarket in Folkestone on February 12 to raise money for the East Kent Branch of the MND Association.

The Association is a cause close to the heart of the restaurant’s Operations Manager, Jack Nimmons, whose stepfather died from MND in 2022. The money raised will help to support people living with motor neurone disease (MND) and their families across the region.

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. It can affect a person’s ability to walk, talk, eat and ultimately to breathe. A third of people die within a year of diagnosis and half within two years. There is currently no effective treatment and no cure.

Jack said: “Having witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of the disease on someone so close to me and considering its impact on national rugby heroes like Rob Burrow and Doddie Weir, supporting the MND Association seemed like the perfect choice for our Lunch with Jason Robinson event on February 12."

Nicknamed ‘Billy Whizz’ for his blistering pace and skill, Jason Robinson is renowned for his remarkable career in both rugby league and rugby union as one of only a few players to excel in both codes of the sport.

Following a three-course lunch, which includes an English sparkling wine reception, guests will have the chance to hear more from Jason about his stellar career, while helping to raise money for the Association through an auction.

The Association’s Roger Widdecombe said: “We want to take this opportunity to thank the team at Rocksalt for choosing to support the MND Association in this way.

“Every day in the UK six people will be diagnosed with MND. At present, there are no effective treatments – there is no cure.

“By taking part in this event, which promises to be an exceptional afternoon of amazing food and conversation, you will help us to support many more people affected by this devastating disease while funding the innovative new research which gives us hope for a world free from MND.”

The event is the second of a new series of ‘A Lunch With’ events, created by Rocksalt in collaboration with Ian Stafford and The Sporting Club. The events, which will be held throughout 2025, aim to bring together sporting icons and food lovers, while raising awareness for charities close to the heart of the Rocksalt team.

For more information or to book your place, visit Rocksalt’s website www.rocksaltfolkestone.co.uk/whats-on/ or contact the restaurant direct on 01303 212070.

For more information about MND and the work of the MND Association across Kent visit www.mndassociation.org