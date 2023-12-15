The Food Standards Agency has issued a product recall relating to canned bean products which may have 'small rubber balls' in them

Asda, Tesco & Sainsbury's customers warned about canned beans which may contain rubber balls

A range of canned beans products found in Asda, Tesco, and Sainsbury's have been recalled, with a warning to shoppers that they may contain 'small rubber balls'. The products - which have been recalled by Princes Group - have been labelled "unsafe to eat".

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) published the recall information on December 14. It said: "Princes Group is recalling a number of canned bean products because they may contain small rubber balls, making them unsafe to eat."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FSA advises customers who have bought the products to 'not eat them' and instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. The products which may contain 'small rubber balls' include:

Asda Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce - 200g

Asda Mixed Bean Salad - 400g

Branston Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce - 4 x 410g Plastic Wrapped

Sainsburys Baked Beans & Pork Sausages in Tomato Sauce - 400g

Tesco Mixed Bean Salad in Vinaigrette - 400g

Tesco Baked Beans & Pork Sausages in Tomato Sauce - 395g

If you would like any further information, contact the relevant brands customer service lines listed on the recall notices.