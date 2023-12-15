Asda, Tesco & Sainsbury's customers warned about canned beans which may contain rubber balls
The Food Standards Agency has issued a product recall relating to canned bean products which may have 'small rubber balls' in them
A range of canned beans products found in Asda, Tesco, and Sainsbury's have been recalled, with a warning to shoppers that they may contain 'small rubber balls'. The products - which have been recalled by Princes Group - have been labelled "unsafe to eat".
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) published the recall information on December 14. It said: "Princes Group is recalling a number of canned bean products because they may contain small rubber balls, making them unsafe to eat."
The FSA advises customers who have bought the products to 'not eat them' and instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. The products which may contain 'small rubber balls' include:
- Asda Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce - 200g
- Asda Mixed Bean Salad - 400g
- Branston Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce - 4 x 410g Plastic Wrapped
- Sainsburys Baked Beans & Pork Sausages in Tomato Sauce - 400g
- Tesco Mixed Bean Salad in Vinaigrette - 400g
- Tesco Baked Beans & Pork Sausages in Tomato Sauce - 395g
If you would like any further information, contact the relevant brands customer service lines listed on the recall notices.
- Asda - 0800 952 0101
- Branston Beans - [email protected]
- Sainsburys - 0800 028 8303
- Tesco - 0800 505 555
