Rude Health Chocolate Crunch Granola recalled from supermarket shelves over 'possible presence of insects'
Rude Health Chocolate Crunch Granola has been pulled from shelves amid warning from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) that there may be a “possible presence of insects” in some boxes. The 400g boxes which have been affected have the batch code PD24102024 and a best before date of 24 October 2025.
In a recall notice, Rude Health said: “Rude Health are recalling Chocolate Crunch Granola with a best before end date of 24/10/2025 because of possible insect infestation. No other batches of the chocolate crunch granola or other Rude Health products are affected by this recall.”
Customers who have bought the affected boxes are being told not to consume the product. Instead, boxes should be returned to to the point of purchase for a full refund, which will be available with or without a receipt.
Rude Health added: “This recall is being made with the knowledge of the UK Food Standards Agency. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused to our customers.”
