Rude Health Chocolate Crunch Granola recalled from supermarket shelves over 'possible presence of insects'

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

21st Mar 2025, 12:48pm
An urgent food recall has been issues for a popular breakfast food amid warning that some boxes may be “unsafe to eat”.

Rude Health Chocolate Crunch Granola has been pulled from shelves amid warning from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) that there may be a “possible presence of insects” in some boxes. The 400g boxes which have been affected have the batch code PD24102024 and a best before date of 24 October 2025.

In a recall notice, Rude Health said: “Rude Health are recalling Chocolate Crunch Granola with a best before end date of 24/10/2025 because of possible insect infestation. No other batches of the chocolate crunch granola or other Rude Health products are affected by this recall.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Rude Health Chocolate Crunch Granola has been recalled over "possible presence of insects" in certain batches.placeholder image
Rude Health Chocolate Crunch Granola has been recalled over "possible presence of insects" in certain batches. | FSA

Customers who have bought the affected boxes are being told not to consume the product. Instead, boxes should be returned to to the point of purchase for a full refund, which will be available with or without a receipt.

Rude Health added: “This recall is being made with the knowledge of the UK Food Standards Agency. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused to our customers.”

Related topics:Product recallSupermarketFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice