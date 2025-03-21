An urgent food recall has been issues for a popular breakfast food amid warning that some boxes may be “unsafe to eat”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rude Health Chocolate Crunch Granola has been pulled from shelves amid warning from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) that there may be a “possible presence of insects” in some boxes. The 400g boxes which have been affected have the batch code PD24102024 and a best before date of 24 October 2025.

In a recall notice, Rude Health said: “Rude Health are recalling Chocolate Crunch Granola with a best before end date of 24/10/2025 because of possible insect infestation. No other batches of the chocolate crunch granola or other Rude Health products are affected by this recall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rude Health Chocolate Crunch Granola has been recalled over "possible presence of insects" in certain batches. | FSA

Customers who have bought the affected boxes are being told not to consume the product. Instead, boxes should be returned to to the point of purchase for a full refund, which will be available with or without a receipt.

Rude Health added: “This recall is being made with the knowledge of the UK Food Standards Agency. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused to our customers.”