Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major supermarket chain is recalling a sweet treat over a danger alert.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sainsbury’s has issued an alert and recall over its Taste the Difference Belgian Milk Chocolate Honeycomb Pretzel bar. While it contains chunks of sweet honeycomb, it may also in one batch contain pieces of metal. The Food Standards Agency is publicising the alert and has said: “The presence of metal pieces makes this product unsafe to eat.”

The recall covers the 150g pack size with a best before date of April 2025, and the batch code L159922.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainsbury's is recalling its Honeycomb pretzel milk chocolate bar as it may contain metal | Sainsbury's

Anyone who has one of the packets can return it to any Sainsbury’s store for a refund, even if they do not have a receipt.

Sainsbury’s said: “No other Sainsbury's Taste the Difference confectionery products have been affected by this issue. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”