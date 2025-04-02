Sainsbury's recalls Taste the Difference Belgian milk chocolate honeycomb pretzel bar as it may contain metal - FSA alert
Sainsbury’s has issued an alert and recall over its Taste the Difference Belgian Milk Chocolate Honeycomb Pretzel bar. While it contains chunks of sweet honeycomb, it may also in one batch contain pieces of metal. The Food Standards Agency is publicising the alert and has said: “The presence of metal pieces makes this product unsafe to eat.”
The recall covers the 150g pack size with a best before date of April 2025, and the batch code L159922.
Anyone who has one of the packets can return it to any Sainsbury’s store for a refund, even if they do not have a receipt.
Sainsbury’s said: “No other Sainsbury's Taste the Difference confectionery products have been affected by this issue. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
