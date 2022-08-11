Social media chef Salt Bae has been making millions of pounds since expanding his restaurant chain to London

Nusret Gokce, who is best known as ‘Salt Bae’, reportedly made £7million in the first four months of opening his steakhouse in London.

The chef, 39, from Turkey, has racked up almost 50million Instagram followers since going viral on social media with his unusual style of sprinkling salt on food in prestigious restaurants.

Nusret UK Limited, the company behind ‘Nusr-Et Steakhouse’ in Knightsbridge, have recently released figures for the business, while admitting that they have “performed higher than expected”.

According to Companies House, the business made £2.3 million in profit for the year ending 31 December 2021.

Nusret’s success comes after he was slammed by diners for the eye-watering prices on his menu.

One person took to social media claiming they were billed over £37,000 for eating at the restaurant in London.

Nusret has also been criticised for paying staff the same hourly wage as the cost of corn on the cob on his menu.

However, the £12ph plus tips is notably higher than the national minimum wage.

When Nusr-Et in Knightbridge opened in late September 2021, it was an existing brand that Salt Bae took over, meaning that he didn’t own it.

The restaurant belonged to Turkish company Dogus International, who are one of the largest private-sector conglomerates in Turkey, with a portfolio of 250 companies in seven industries.

Nusret often uses his social media to boast about his wealth and his businesses, however he is not listed as a director for Nusret UK Limited nor Dogus International.

The huge success of the business has made the company feel confident and they believe the company will be around for the ‘foreseeable future’.

Nusret Gokce owns multiple luxurious steak houses in Turkey, Dubai, London under his brand name ‘Nusr-Et’, while boasting a net worth of $70 million.

He became a social media senstation back in 2011, after posting himself cutting meat and sprinkling salt on his Twitter account.

Nusret was dubbed ‘Salt Bae’ after the clip was reposted on Instagram, where it racked up over 10million views.