Savage Garden unveils a bold new menu

Cocktail Menu by Savage Garden

Savage Garden, London’s wildest rooftop bar, is set to shake up the capital’s dining scene with the launch of its brand-new food and cocktail menu. This menu reinvention celebrates bold flavours, sustainable creativity, and the natural power of key ingredients that enhance mood and well-being.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the heart of the new menu are four key ingredients—Lemon, Peach, Mint, and Banana—selected for their versatility and emotional impact. Committed to minimising waste, Savage Garden has developed an innovative process to repurpose leftovers into new ingredients, using techniques like fermentation, infusions, and essential oilsto enhance each ingredient’s unique properties.

Each of these ingredients contains a natural compound known to positively influence emotions:

Mint – Melatonin: Relaxation

Peach – Oxytocin: Love

Lemon – Serotonin: Happiness

Banana – Dopamine: Pleasure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concept explores the diverse flavour profiles of these ingredients while crafting combinations designed to evoke specific emotional responses, creating a unique sensory experience.

The new food menu at Savage Garden offers a vibrant mix of seasonal and sustainably sourced dishes designed to complement the bold flavours of the cocktails. Highlights include The Red One, a pulled beef birty burger served with crispy shoestring fries and egg, and Spicy Miso Chicken Skewers, paired with tangy kimchi slaw and crispy onions. For pizza lovers, there's the Pizza Padellino, featuring a decadent truffle mushroom cream, pickled shallot onion, and creamy Stracciatella. A standout vegan option is the Grilled Artichoke, served with red onion, crunchy broccoli, and a drizzle of chilli oil. Sharing plates include Pink Peppercorn Squid, served with seaweed and yuzu aioli, and Kimchi Arancini(vegan), accompanied by refreshing melon kimchi and black garlic mayo. Each dish is thoughtfully crafted to enhance the sensory experience, creating a perfect balance of bold, exciting flavours.

For the full food menu, please click here.

This evolution in menu design reflects Savage Garden’s fearless approach to hospitality—where dramatic views meet daring flavours. Guests can expect an elevated drinking and dining experience that surprises and delights, set against London’s most stunning skyline.

For more information or to book a table visit: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/savagegarden

or follow us on Instagram @savagegardenldn