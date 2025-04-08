Savage Garden unveils a bold new menu
At the heart of the new menu are four key ingredients—Lemon, Peach, Mint, and Banana—selected for their versatility and emotional impact. Committed to minimising waste, Savage Garden has developed an innovative process to repurpose leftovers into new ingredients, using techniques like fermentation, infusions, and essential oilsto enhance each ingredient’s unique properties.
Each of these ingredients contains a natural compound known to positively influence emotions:
Mint – Melatonin: Relaxation
Peach – Oxytocin: Love
Lemon – Serotonin: Happiness
Banana – Dopamine: Pleasure
The concept explores the diverse flavour profiles of these ingredients while crafting combinations designed to evoke specific emotional responses, creating a unique sensory experience.
The new food menu at Savage Garden offers a vibrant mix of seasonal and sustainably sourced dishes designed to complement the bold flavours of the cocktails. Highlights include The Red One, a pulled beef birty burger served with crispy shoestring fries and egg, and Spicy Miso Chicken Skewers, paired with tangy kimchi slaw and crispy onions. For pizza lovers, there's the Pizza Padellino, featuring a decadent truffle mushroom cream, pickled shallot onion, and creamy Stracciatella. A standout vegan option is the Grilled Artichoke, served with red onion, crunchy broccoli, and a drizzle of chilli oil. Sharing plates include Pink Peppercorn Squid, served with seaweed and yuzu aioli, and Kimchi Arancini(vegan), accompanied by refreshing melon kimchi and black garlic mayo. Each dish is thoughtfully crafted to enhance the sensory experience, creating a perfect balance of bold, exciting flavours.
For the full food menu, please click here.
This evolution in menu design reflects Savage Garden’s fearless approach to hospitality—where dramatic views meet daring flavours. Guests can expect an elevated drinking and dining experience that surprises and delights, set against London’s most stunning skyline.
For more information or to book a table visit: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/savagegarden
or follow us on Instagram @savagegardenldn