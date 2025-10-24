Scarborough chippy creates world's biggest fish and chip challenge

Hungry foodies are being invited to step up to the plate and tackle a chippy's gut-busting 8,000-calorie fish and chips challenge - that just ONE champion chomper has completed.

Catch 55 in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, has rustled up what it claims to be the 'world's biggest' fish and chips - including a hefty 3lb battered cod on top of a 4lb portion of chips.

The 7lb fatty feast also includes two portions of mushy peas, two curry sauces, two portions of gravy and four slices of white bread to mop it all up.

Head chef Martyn Bilby said many people have attempted the £30 meal, containing a whopping 8,027 calories - four times the recommended daily calorie intake of 2,000 calories for women.

Only one was victorious since the challenge was launched in June, having previously attempted it and failing, pocketing a £50 cash prize and the bill paid.

Even celebs are eyeing up the carby challenge, with pop star Ellie Goulding commenting online she could probably finish the fish and chips - but not the sides.

Martyn said: "We've had a lot of attention, we've even had Ellie Goulding replying, thinking she could possibly attempt the challenge - without the bread.

"We use Icelandic fish, and I use the largest cod you can buy.

"In a lot of these challenges they put four or five pieces of fish on a pile of chips, whereas ours is one full, 3lb piece of cod.

"A big piece like that takes some frying.

"One person completed it and he actually had a piece of chocolate fudge cake after. It was his second attempt and it took him 22 minutes.

"The first time, he was four or five mouthfuls from the end. We have a bucket at the side, he grabbed it and was sick as a parrot."

Martyn said he's delighted with the attention the monster challenge has attracted, with clips of it racking up hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok.

Martyn said: "These things are absolutely massive in America, so we're bringing it to England and it's really taking off.

"It makes you feel on top of the world, it makes me very proud. It's a hard industry to be in now, with the price of fish."

Social media was flooded with comments from people staggered by the size of the platter.

Ellie Goulding wrote: "Why the hell is there bread on there? I could prob do this without it."

One commented: "That looks stunning, not sure I'd be able to move after attempting a quarter of that."

Another wrote: "That's not a fish that's a bloody whale!"

WHAT THE CATCH 55 FISH AND CHIPS CHALLENGE CONTAINS:

4LB CHIPS - 3,883 CALORIES

3LB BATTERED COD - 3,266 CALORIES

MEDIUM CURRY (X 2) - 186 CALORIES

MEDIUM GRAVY (X 2) - 100 CALORIES

MEDIUM MUSHY PEAS (X 2) - 200 CALORIES

4 SLICES WHITE BREAD (X 4 SLICES) - 392 CALORIES

TOTAL =027 CALORIES