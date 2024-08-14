Scone or skon? Almost 3 in 5 pronounce “scone” to rhyme with ‘cone’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commonly debated around the UK, a new survey reveals people's opinions on how to say the word “scone”.

As we mark National Afternoon Tea Week (12-18 August), the debate over the correct pronunciation of "scone" has once again stirred conversation across the UK.

This seemingly simple sweet treat has long been a source of linguistic contention, dividing opinions and sparking discussions from Cornwall to Scotland, and beyond.

As more people indulge in Afternoon Teas at home or in local cafes, the question arises: is it "skon" or "scone"?

A new survey by FruitySlots.com delves into this British controversy, exploring regional variations and the arguments for both sides. The survey also reveals just how Brits serve their scones around the country.

So, what is the verdict? The data reveals that almost six of 10 (57%) Brits pronounce “scone” to rhyme with ‘cone’. This leaves 43% who believe it's pronounced “Skon”, rhyming with ‘gone’.

But how is it pronounced in different cities across the UK?

How cities across the UK pronounce “scone”

Pronunciation - % of people who pronounce it

City; “Scone” (rhyme with ‘cone’); “Skon” (rhyme with ‘gone’); Other

Belfast; 32%; 68%; 0%

Birmingham; 56%; 43%; 1%

Brighton; 54%; 46%; 0%

Bristol; 58%; 42%; 0%

Cardiff; 58%; 42%; 0%

Edinburgh; 35%; 65%; 0%

Glasgow; 40%; 60%; 0%

Leeds; 66%; 34%; 0%

Liverpool; 37%; 63%; 0%

London; 67%; 33%; 0%

Manchester; 59%; 41%; 0%

Newcastle; 24%; 76%; 0%

Norwich; 62%; 38%; 0%

Nottingham; 76%; 24%; 0%

Plymouth; 70%; 27%; 3%

Sheffield

82%; 18%; 0%

Southampton; 56%; 43%; 1%

New research by Fruityslots.com reveals Sheffield tops the list as the city most in agreement about the pronunciation of "scone," with 82% of residents of the view it rhymes with ‘cone.’

In contrast, Newcastle and Nottingham both have 76% of their populations confident in their pronunciation, but they differ in their views. In Newcastle, most say "skon," rhyming with ‘gone’, while in Nottingham, "scone" rhymes with ‘cone.’

Brighton is the most divided city, with 54% pronouncing it as "scone" (rhyming with ‘cone’) and 46% saying "skon" (rhyming with ‘gone’)

According to the survey, 40% opt for jam first, followed by cream, while only 23% believe that cream should come first.

Interestingly, 27% spread butter on their scones, with 7% opting for plant-based alternatives.

Leeds are leading the jam-first camp, with 51% of residents—the highest of any city—favouring this approach. Meanwhile, Plymouth residents lean the other way, with 35%, the highest of any city, preferring cream first, then jam.