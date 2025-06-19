Settling for the sandwich? Brits crave posh picnics as sushi surges in popularity

Research Reveals That Brits Crave Posh Picnics as Sushi Surges in Popularity

With temperatures soaring past 30°C this weekend, the Great British picnic is back this Summer. But the traditional sarnie is being snubbed – with sushi emerging as the new go-to posh picnic treat.

A new study from YO! reveals that a huge 94% of Brits say a picnic should feel like a special treat, yet 83% of us are still reaching for homemade wraps and sarnies out of habit.

But things are starting to shift. Two-thirds (66%) of Brits say they would now consider sushi for their next picnic, as the nation looks to elevate their outdoor dining experiences.

When it comes to planning the perfect picnic, Brits are still feeling overwhelmed. Deciding what to bring (44%), finding suitable options to eat outdoors (43%) and safely transporting food (38%) all rank among the top frustrations.

And while convenience (67%) often wins out in terms of importance, flavour is far from negotiable (67%). More and more people are refusing to compromise on taste in the name of ease, especially as premium expectations continue to rise.

Lauren Crozier, Marketing Director, YO! said “Although, 66% of people say they’d consider sushi for a picnic, they’re not picking up at the checkout.

“Our research shows the nation is looking to elevate their outdoor dining with friends, but too often they’re settling for the same old sandwiches. Sushi is easy to prepare, easy to eat, and packed with flavour – it’s everything people are looking for, they just don’t know it yet.”

On average Brits are spending £15.80 on their picnics, with one in ten (10%) splashing over £30 per head. Typically, this is reserved for romantic dates or family days out.

A massive 95% of Brits say they want higher quality picnic options, and 35% admit they don’t want to cook anything at all – opening the door for high-quality, grab and go solutions that deliver on flavour and ease.

With sushi offering a ready-made, no-mess, premium-feel option, YO! is championing a new picnic era. One that ditches the beige and embraces bold flavour.

As the picky bits revolution gathers pace, traditional picnic snacks are being reconsidered. YO! believes sushi is set to become the snack of the summer – delicious, low effort, and refreshingly different.

YO! is available to Grab & Go from all restaurants nationwide, Tesco kiosks and the meal deal counters in Tesco, Morrisons, Co-op and Sainsburys.