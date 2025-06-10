Seven unexpected facts about the world's favourite fruit

Pure green goodness

From ancient aphrodisiac to sustainable innovation, The World Avocado Organisation shares what makes avocados truly extraordinary.

Did you know that avocados are much more than a trendy superfood? Beyond their health benefits and versatility in the kitchen, they’ve become cultural, creative, and even ecological icons. From ancient symbolism to sustainable fashion, this green fruit continues to surprise us in the most unexpected ways.

The World Avocado Organisation reveals seven surprising facts about avocados that will change the way you see them and use them:

1) Did you know that avocados are turning fashion green?

Avocado skins and stones, often thrown away, are now being used to create natural dyes and even eco-leather alternatives. When boiled, stones release pink and peach-coloured pigments ideal for dyeing textiles without chemicals. Meanwhile, innovators are transforming avocado waste into plant-based "leather" which is soft, durable, and sustainable. From waste to wardrobe, this fruit is shaping the future of fashion.

2) Did you know avocados are considered a powerful aphrodisiac?

The sensual virtue of avocados lies not only in its many properties, but also in the origin of its name, which we owe to the Aztecs: ‘āhuacatl’ means ‘testicles’ because they considered it to be a sexual stimulant. Rich in vitamins E, B3, B5 and B6, which are vital multifunctional nutrients to help the body store and release energy, these are also essential for stimulating blood flow to all parts of the body, which can increase libido and arouse sexual feelings.

3) Did you know that avocados are one of the few fruits rich in healthy fats?

Unlike most fruits, which are generally known for their sugar content, avocados are naturally high in monounsaturated fats which help regulate cholesterol, support cardiovascular health, and keep you feeling full for longer. These healthy fats also play a key role in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K. This rare composition not only gives avocados their signature creamy texture, but also makes them uniquely nourishing.

4) Did you know that avocados have existed since the time of dinosaurs?

Fossil evidence suggests that avocados date back to over 66 million years, during the Cenozoic era, making them one of the planet’s most ancient surviving fruits. Long before humans, they were eaten whole by prehistoric creatures like giant ground sloths and gomphotheres (early elephant-like mammals), who helped disperse their seeds. Even after these animals went extinct, avocados thrived thanks to human cultivation. This ancient fruit now stars in modern brunches, everyday salads and more, proof that true classics never go out of style.

5) Did you know that avocado scraps can improve your skin and hair?

The parts we usually discard, like the skin and stone, are actually rich in essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins. Thanks to these nutrients, avocado can moisturise the skin, reduce wrinkles and fine lines, and promote elasticity. It also contains carotenoids, which support natural tanning and protect the skin from damage. For hair, its high content of B vitamins like biotin helps prevent dryness, reduce hair loss, and repair the scalp. Perfect for DIY face and hair masks, avocado leftovers are a true beauty ally, naturally

6) Did you know that avocados are one of the most photographed foods on social media?

Their vibrant color, irresistible texture, and endless styling possibilities have made avocados a visual icon of modern food culture. From artfully plated avocado toasts to rainbow-colored smoothie bowls, this green fruit has taken over our feeds. By April 2025, there were already more than 13.5 million posts on Instagram tagged with #avocado, a testament to its global popularity not just as a food, but as a healthy lifestyle statement.

7) Did you know that avocado oil is ideal for high-heat cooking thanks to its high smoke point?

With a smoke point of 271°C, avocado oil stands out as an excellent choice for stir-fries, sizzling grills, and sautéed dishes where high temperatures are involved. For comparison, while olive oil remains a beloved staple in European kitchens, it has a smoke point of around 190–220°C.

Avocado oil is a heat-stable option that helps preserve nutrients and flavour during intense cooking. Beyond its cooking performance, avocado oil is rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, and antioxidants. Its mild flavour lets your ingredients shine, whether you're searing vegetables, pan-frying fish, or preparing a perfectly golden stir-fry. It also offers anti-inflammatory benefits and can support skin and eye health when consumed regularly.

