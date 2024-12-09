Show-stopping Christmas dinner with a luxury twist: Award-winning British-farmed 5-bird roast returns for 2024

James Alexander Fine Food Multi-Bird Roast

With December 25th just over two weeks away, those still searching for a show-stopping centrepiece for the Christmas dinner table may be intrigued to learn details of a unique, award-winning British product.

The famous 5-bird roast from James Alexander Fine Food, founded by artisan food producer and ex-Apprentice contestant Oliver Nohl-Oser, can be ordered up until December 16th.

The hand-prepared roasts combine five delicious meats - Turkey, Pheasant, Chicken, Duck, and Partridge. The boneless joint is then filled with gluten-free pork sausage stuffing for an indulgent melt-in-the-mouth texture and covered with Cumbrian pancetta and a fresh thyme garnish.

The roasts are available in 3 and 4-bird variations as well as the show-stopping 5, with sizes of the joints ranging from 1.5k to 5kg.

Key components of the James Alexander bird roasts:

Award-Winning Flavour: Great Taste Award-winning recipe

Great Taste Award-winning recipe Perfect for the Season: Made fresh to order, arriving in eco-friendly, insulated packaging for delivery on December 20th

Made fresh to order, arriving in eco-friendly, insulated packaging for delivery on December 20th Versatile Shelf Life: Ready to cook on arrival with a 10-day freshness or can be frozen for up to six month

Ready to cook on arrival with a 10-day freshness or can be frozen for up to six month Free range birds: All birds used for the roasts are raised with traditional British farming methods, enjoying the freedom to roam and forage naturally. With a focus on provenance and animal welfare, James Alexander guarantee only the highest quality meat for their customers Christmas dinner tables

These exceptional roasts are a true centrepiece, sure to wow any home cooks looking to elevate their Christmas feasts for guests this holiday season.