Six Nations barbeque recipes: Hat trick of sharing plates to 'try' on the barbecue

Kick to touch jalapeno poppers

One of the UK’s leading grill experts reveals the three ‘scrum-ptious’ sharing plates he would recommend serving up to mates on match days.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just in time for the return of the Six Nations, one of the UK’s leading grill masters has shared a hat trick of easy-to-make sharing plates that can be cooked on the barbecue meaning that budding chefs can take the at-home game day experience to the next level for friends and family.

Proving that barbecues can be enjoyed at any time of the year, grilling expert Dan Cooper, who works with Weber as the barbecue brand’s Head Grill Master, says: “A try isn’t just for scoring in rugby. It’s also the spirit of trying out something new – like creating winning recipes on your barbecue. I’ve got you covered with some quick, crowd-pleasing recipes – bold, unapologetic flavours, best enjoyed with hands greasy, bellies full and an entertaining game on the TV.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continues: “The rugby results won’t be the only topic of conversation as you’ll be sure to “score” big with your guests with Weber’s nachos, wings and jalapeño popper recipes.”

Nacho average BBQ snack

Weber’s hard-to-forget buffalo wings

12 chicken wings 50ml cayenne pepper sauce 20g butter 1 tsp brown sugar 120g blue cheese crumbled 2 tbsp sour cream 2 tbsp mayonnaise 1 tbsp milk

Rub:

1 tsp salt 2 tsp ground black pepper 1 tsp garlic salt

METHOD

1. Prepare the barbecue for indirect heat, approx. 200°C.

2. Cut the chicken wings into two pieces and discard the tip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Mix the spices for the rub thoroughly and dust the chicken wings with it.

4. Make the buffalo sauce in a saucepan by melting the butter with the hot sauce and sugar.

5. To make the dip add the blue cheese to a bowl followed by sour cream, mayonnaise and milk. Mix until ingredients are fully combined. Season to taste.

6. Place the rubbed chicken wings on the grill for around 30 mins, turning every 5 minutes. When they have reached a core temperature of 75ºC they are ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. Remove from the grill and brush with hot Buffalo sauce then serve with blue cheese dip.

Nacho average BBQ snack

200g salted tortilla chips 100g cheddar cheese, grated 50g pickled jalapeños2 tomatoes 4 spring onions 5g fresh coriander Juice of 1 lime Salt and pepper

Prepare your barbecue for indirect heat, approx. 200°C. Layer tortilla chips in a BBQ-safe baking tray, mixed with jalapenos and cheese. Finish with a layer of cheese on top. To make the salsa, finely dice the tomatoes, spring onions and coriander. Combine all the ingredients with the lime juice in a bowl and season to taste. Bake indirectly for a further 5 minutes until all the cheese has melted, and the tips of the tortilla chips start to brown. Serve while hot.

Chef’s tip: Make your nachos extra special by adding any leftover shredded meat and dollops of refried beans before placing them on the grill.

Kick for touch jalapeño poppers

225g cream cheese, softened 60g grated sharp cheddar Large pack of fresh coriander, roughly chopped, plus more for serving 1 ½ tbsp of chilli lime seasoning, such as tajin 8-20 medium jalapeños 2 large handfuls of tortilla chips, crushed

undefined

Prepare the grill for indirect medium heat cooking. Preheat for at least 15 minutes before brushing the grill grates clean. To make the filling, mix the cheeses, coriander, and 1 tbsp of the seasoning together in a medium mixing bowl, making sure everything is fully combined. Cut the jalapeños in half, lengthwise, and scrape out the seeds and veins. This will make the jalapeños less spicy and give you space for the filling. Stuff each of the jalapeño halves with about 1 tbsp of the filling. Mix the crushed tortilla chips and remaining seasoning together, then top the jalapeños with the chip mixture. Bake until the topping is browned, and the jalapeños are slightly softened, approx. 20–22 minutes. Let the jalapeño poppers rest for 5 minutes, then top them with additional coriander to serve.