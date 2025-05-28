Sizzling weather makes 2025 year of the midweek BBQ!

'Beyond Burger Bowl' recipe

Barbecues were once reserved for the weekend but 2025’s brilliant weather has led to more Brits than ever firing up the barbie midweek.

More than three quarters of us (78%) believe that BBQs are no longer just a weekend pursuit, according to research by plant-based food firm Beyond Meat to mark National Barbecue Week (May 26 to June 1).

This is a recent trend, coinciding with our recent warmer summers, with more than half (53%) admitting they enjoy a BBQ Tuesday to Thursday more often than they did two years ago.

Lighting up the BBQ midweek isn’t the only way our summer dining habits are changing as 42% of those surveyed saying they are eating less animal meat during the week more than they did in 2023.

Meanwhile more than half (58%) said they now cook healthier dishes, with 47% reporting that having plant-based options on the menu is important to them, and a similar number agreeing cooking plant-based meat on a barbecue supports a balanced lifestyle.

Ellie Stevens, Senior Brand Manager GB at Beyond Meat said: Midweek BBQing gives a great excuse to get outside and create delicious plant-based meals.

As for our favourite plant-based meal to cook on the barbie? It’s corn on the cob that is our choice by a mile, with 51% saying they love cooking it. Vegetarian kebabs (32%) are second, with a plant-based burger third (31%).

Ellie adds: Whether you're entertaining friends or looking for a quick al fresco dinner, our products are easy to cook on the barbecue, helping you cater for carnivores, vegans and flexitarians alike to deliver all the taste, with none of the worries.

To coincide with National BBQ Week, GP and influencer Dr Divya Sharma, aka ‘Doctor Bowl’ has shared her favourite recipe.

Al fresco cooking is a brilliant way to get out in the fresh air, connect and experiment with plant-based foods in a new and exciting way, she explains. Plant-based meat, such as the Beyond Burger. are high in protein and lend themselves to a whole host of mid-week dishes beyond the traditional bun.

Her ‘Beyond Burger Bowl’ is made with Beyond Meat patties, roasted potatoes, and a vibrant salad - perfect for healthy midweek eating. The recipe is below:

Ingredients (Serves 2)

2 Beyond Burger patties

1 Maris Piper potato, cubed

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp olive oil

Handful of lettuce leaves

2 large tomatoes, chopped

Cucumber, sliced

1 tbsp red onion, finely chopped

½ avocado, cubed

For the dressing:

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp tomato ketchup

1 tsp mustard

Method

Preheat your oven to 200c or airfryer at 180c

Place your cubed potatoes into a prepared oven dish

Add the oil, chilli flakes and some salt and pepper. Mix well

Roast for 45 minutes in the oven or airfryer for 20 minutes

Slice your Beyond Meat burgers into small bite size pieces

Barbecue the burgers for 8-10 minutes, flipping frequently until cooked through.

Mix the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl

Add your chopped salad to the bowl, along with the roasted potatoes and beyond meat burgers

Drizzle over your dressing and enjoy!