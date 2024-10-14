Slim Chickens: 15,000 free six wing meals

Craving something delicious and completely FREE? Look no further! Slim Chickens, in partnership with Coca-Cola, is bringing an unmissable promotion to chicken lovers across the UK.

For a limited time only, Slim Chickens is giving away 15,000 FREE Six Wing Meals with the purchase of any bottomless Coca-Cola soft drink! This exciting deal is designed to treat both new and returning customers to Slim Chickens' signature crispy wings; crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and cooked fresh-to-order. But it doesn't stop at wings. Each meal also includes Texas toast, seasoned fries, and house sauces all for FREE when you register and purchase a Coca-Cola in-store. It's the perfect combo for a hunger-busting feast!

How it Works

Slim Chickens: Six Wing Meal Credit: Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens: Six Wing Meal

1. Register for Your Voucher: Visit the link below between Monday, 14th October, and Thursday, 31st October, to sign up and secure your chance to claim this delicious offer: https://bit.ly/4eDxQFc

2. Voucher Distribution: On Sunday, 3rd November, vouchers will be sent to your inbox, ready for you to enjoy.

3. Redeem In-Store: From Monday, 4th November, to Friday, 15th November, visit any participating Slim Chickens location, present your voucher, purchase a bottomless Coca-Cola, and dig into your FREE 6 Wing Meal!

Slim Chickens Credit: Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens has made its mark by serving up freshly cooked, buttermilk-marinated chicken tenders and crispy wings, paired with fourteen mouth-watering dipping sauces and Southern-inspired sides. With over 175 locations worldwide, including 54 in the UK, Slim Chickens is known for its focus on quality, flavour, and true Southern hospitality.

Key Highlights

Registration Period: Monday, 14th October - Thursday, 31st OctoberVoucher Distribution: Sunday, 3rd NovemberRedemption Period: Monday, 4th November - Friday, 15th NovemberOffer: FREE 6 Wing Meal with the purchase of any bottomless Coca-Cola soft drink (15,000 free meals available)Registration Link: https://bit.ly/4eDxQFc

Act fast and don’t miss your chance to indulge in their famous crispy wings for FREE!