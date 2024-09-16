Slim Chickens to Bring Southern Flavours to The O2, with a Fresh New Opening!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prepare your taste buds, Greenwich! The freshest chicken sensation is about to make a grand entrance. Slim Chickens, the renowned American brand celebrated for its buttermilk tenders, freshly made sandwiches, and crispy wings, will unveil its 54th establishment at The O2 on September 19 at 11am.

To mark this occasion, the first 50 guests in line will receive a complimentary serving of Slim Chickens’ famous chicken tenders (three tender pieces) that will leave them yearning for more.

Hailing from the heartland of Arkansas, Slim Chickens has already won the hearts of diners across the UK. Specialising in fresh, Southern-inspired dishes that transport you straight to the heart of America, Slim Chickens’ signature hand-breaded, buttermilk-marinated chicken tenders stand as a true testament to their dedication to excellence. Their crispy wings and array of thirteen dipping sauces are sure to leave you in awe. But that’s not all; their menu also boasts a delightful selection of sandwiches, wraps, salads, and sides such as fried pickles that have become a firm favourite. Excellent plant-based options are also available, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

The new Slim Chickens restaurant at The O2 offers a high-quality, premium feel with a great vibe and atmosphere. With a unique playlist and sports shown all day, what’s not to like? With space for over 90 guests to relax and enjoy every bite, the restaurant also offers takeaway options and is available on Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat, ensuring you can savour their mouth-watering offerings wherever you are.

The grand opening of this establishment has created 70 exciting job opportunities for the people of Greenwich, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the community.

To celebrate this milestone, Slim Chickens is rolling out something special for its fans. Golden Tickets will be handed out in-store, giving customers the chance to win a variety of exciting prizes, with the ultimate reward being free Slims for a year. The first 5,000 customers will receive a scratch card (Golden Ticket) with every order, each one guaranteed to reveal a special discount or free food, and one lucky guest will walk away with free Slims for a year. Furthermore, if you download the Slim Chickens App, you can receive weekly app offers, and it takes just five stamps to complete the loyalty card for a free meal.

Ben Blore, head of operations at Slim Chickens, expressed his excitement about the brand’s expansion into Greenwich, saying: “I want to express my sincere gratitude to the incredible team at The O2 site and our openings team for making all this possible. Their hard work and dedication allow our sites to open and deliver fresh, cooked-to-order chicken every time, ensuring the best experience for our guests.”

Janine Constantin-Russell, managing director at the Entertainment District and Outlet Shopping at The O2 said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Slim Chickens to The O2, and to be adding another household name brand to our evolving F&B offering. We have no doubt that their delicious Southern-inspired dishes will be a top choice for our visitors, whether they’re looking for a quick bite before a show, or a tasty meal after enjoying some outlet shopping.”

Slim Chickens is an American-style eatery specialising in fresh, homemade Southern-inspired dishes. With locations across the UK, Slim Chickens is known for its signature hand-breaded, buttermilk-marinated, cooked-to-order, chicken tenders, crispy wings, and an array of thirteen dipping sauces. Offering a menu that caters to both meat lovers and vegetarians alike, Slim Chickens combines authentic flavours with unparalleled hospitality, making every visit a culinary experience to remember.