The “safe” age at which children can drink slush ice drinks containing glycerol has been raised to seven - with a renewed warning that they can pose a serious health risk

The summer treat should be limited to no more than 350ml – roughly the amount of a fizzy drink can – a day for children aged seven to 10, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said.

“Very high” levels of exposure to glycerol – which typically occurs when a child consumes several slushies in a short space of time – can cause shock, very low blood sugar levels and loss of consciousness, the watchdog said.

It advised parents and caregivers to ask sellers if drinks contain glycerol and review product labels or signs at the point of sale. Glycerol is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The FSA has already asked stores not to sell slushies to children. (Picture: Gary Hider / Adobe Stock) | Gary Hider / Adobe Stock

The FSA said consumers should avoid products if they are unsure about ingredients and seek medical advice if a child develops symptoms.

If a child becomes unwell with headaches, nausea or vomiting soon after consuming slush ice drinks, the caregiver should immediately give them drinks or food containing sugar and call 111 for medical advice.

Urgent medical attention should be sought by calling 999 if a child becomes drowsy or confused. The advice also applies to ready-to-drink slush ice drinks with glycerol in pouches and home kits containing glycerol slush concentrates.

In August 2023 the FSA said that children aged four and under should not be allowed the sweet treats. And earlier this year academics from University College Dublin, published a survey in Archives of Disease in Childhood which looked at the medical notes of 21 children in the UK and Ireland who fell ill after consuming a slush.

They found several cases of children becoming comatose, and recommended that the age recommendation be raised to seven.

The FSA has asked retailers to support its advice by not offering free refills to children aged under 10.

It has also reminded manufacturers of slush ice drink concentrates to use only the minimum amount of glycerol necessary to achieve the frozen effect.

The FSA issued the revised guidance ahead of an expected seasonal spike in slush ice drink sales at children’s indoor play areas, leisure facilities and outdoor events over the summer holidays.

FSA chief scientific adviser Professor Robin May said: “As we head into the summer holidays, we want parents to be aware of the potential risks associated with slush ice drinks containing glycerol.

“While these drinks may seem harmless and side-effects are generally mild, they can, especially when consumed in large quantities over a short time, pose serious health risks to young children.

Slushie drinks can seriously affect children

“That’s why we’re recommending that children under seven should not consume these drinks at all, and children aged seven to 10 should have no more than one 350ml serving.

“We’re working closely with industry to ensure appropriate warnings are in place wherever these drinks are sold, but in the meantime we are asking parents and carers to take extra care when buying drinks for young children, particularly during warmer months when consumption of ‘slushies’ typically increases.”

There have been nine confirmed cases of glycerol intoxication in young children requiring hospitalisation over the past three years in the UK, with seven additional potential cases reported in the media.

Kim Moore’s daughter Marnie fell ill after a slush drink in Burnley. Kim said: “She started falling asleep so I just thought she was over-tired. It was only five minutes later when I tried to wake her up that I realised she wasn't waking up and was unconscious. She'd gone really pale. I was shaking her trying to wake her up and there was nothing.”

Marnie was taken to A&E, where it was found her blood sugar levels were dangerously low, but fortunately made a full recovery.