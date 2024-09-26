The Far Far Away menu is based on fairy tales | NW

Somewhere by Nico promises an immersive cocktail experience and is the latest creative offering from Nico Simeone, the founder of Six by Nico. This bar blends storytelling, theatrical mixology and small plates to create a unique evening, with a new menu every six weeks.

I took a visit for the opening week of ‘Far Far Away’, a menu based on famous fairytales. It was a fabulous evening journeying through familiar narratives with a few unexpected twists. Located next door to Six by Nico in the West End of Edinburgh, you’ll find an intimate setting. Whilst beautifully decorated with a mysterious atmosphere, in such a small space it is hard not to observe the experiences of the tables around you. In fact, we were left with no surprises since both tables either side of us received each pairing 15 minutes or so before we did. It doesn’t quite have the same magic when you’re hearing the explanation for the third time.

In the Land Far Far Away…

The journey begins with a glass of sparkling wine and a 3D printed story book. Inside the book lay a potion bottle, filled with red liqueur and ham hock terrine topped with edible story paper. It set the tone for the evening well. We were excited to open our potion bottles and mix our own cocktail, adding it to the prosecco.

Fe, Fi, Fo, Fum

Scooping out the Fe, Fi, Fo, Fum eggs proved a treat | NW

Our second course was inspired by Jack and the Beanstalk. The course seemed to centre more around peas than beans, but it was one of my favourites. We were given a choice between two gin-based cocktails and opted to try one of each. They were both fairly refreshing with one tasting light and the other more complex. We were then brought a mini beanstalk with two golden eggs. We were pleasantly surprised at how well the cocktail pared with the fricassee and parmesan filling – and it was rather fun scooping out of golden eggs!

Mirror Mirror on the Wall

A choice of two more gin-based cocktails was given for the Snow White themed course. Accompanied by chicken liver parfait disguised as a bright red poisoned apple. This was a clever touch and another pleasant pairing. At this stage, we were grateful for the accompanying toast to help us get through three more cocktails…

Under the Sea, Under the Sea

Little Mermaid brought some real excitement to mark the halfway point. Our drinks were presented wrapped around a 3D printed tentacle. Impressive enough without the dry ice smoke that was being seeping out from the tentacles suckers. Up to this stage each of the drinks for each course has been slight variations of each other. For this one though, they couldn’t have been more different! One was prosecco-based yet somehow tasted like cheap cider. The other was vodka based and tasted like vinegar. Whilst intriguing, they weren’t a hit. They were paired with a piece of prawn and lobster tortellini presented in a plastic clam shell. Very tasty, though surprisingly difficult to eat out of the shell with a knife and fork.

The Gingerbread House

An optional extra, this course is a must if you love ginger as much as I do! If you do choose to indulge in the Hansel and Gretel inspired pairing you will have a choice between a whisky and rum based cocktail. The first option being short and strong whilst the second being a longer drink mixed with ginger beer.

We were brought a beautiful house shaped biscuit. Accurately described on the menu as a ‘gingerbread crisp’ which gives you a clear idea of the thickness.

The Mirror Mirror on the Wall drinks, served on a mirror. | NW

Before the Clock Strikes Midnight

Finally, our evening was concluded with Cinderella. Served on a carriage with a smoke-filled dome, our server revealed a rum and pumpkin or lemoncello and vodka cocktail. Served with a pumpkin desert and complete with clock hands showing 11:59, this course was a sweet way to wrap up the evening.

Overall, the experience was far from perfect. The overwhelming sweetness in most of the cocktails was tiring by the third course and I couldn’t help feeling rushed through. With only a limited number of props, our server came back several times to ask us to remove our drinks so she could return them to the bar.

Also be prepared for a fair amount of upselling throughout your evening. Choices of additional courses for £10, aperitif cocktails at £11 or a staggering £9 to add a scallop to the fourth course.

As a lover of fun cocktails and occasional fine dining enthusiast, I found Somewhere by Nico a fun evening filled with great talking points. Despite some corners being cut, £60 a head for 5 unique cocktails and fine dining small plates is undeniably good value.

I’ll definitely be returning to try future menus. But for those with a more discerning palate, be prepared for some overly sweet cocktails and a few rushed moments that might spoil the fantasy.

The Far Far Away menu is available until October 13. There are non-alcoholic and vegetarian options also available.